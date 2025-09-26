Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 26

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 90,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 369.70p per Ordinary Share.

Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 10,347,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 69,639,182 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 69,639,182.

The above figure of 69,639,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

