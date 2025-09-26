DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Sep-2025 / 16:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 26 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 66,239 Highest price paid per share: 123.80p Lowest price paid per share: 121.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 122.9775p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,798,370 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,798,370) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 122.9775p 66,239

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 605 123.20 08:18:38 00354886106TRLO1 XLON 659 123.80 08:37:47 00354892969TRLO1 XLON 518 123.80 08:37:57 00354893059TRLO1 XLON 518 123.60 08:38:22 00354893245TRLO1 XLON 93 123.60 08:38:22 00354893246TRLO1 XLON 649 123.80 08:55:00 00354902925TRLO1 XLON 206 123.60 09:22:13 00354916988TRLO1 XLON 165 123.60 09:22:13 00354916989TRLO1 XLON 61 123.20 09:26:26 00354918716TRLO1 XLON 109 123.20 09:26:26 00354918717TRLO1 XLON 33 123.20 09:26:26 00354918718TRLO1 XLON 607 123.40 09:46:00 00354927658TRLO1 XLON 368 123.00 09:49:14 00354928975TRLO1 XLON 609 122.80 09:55:02 00354931891TRLO1 XLON 609 122.80 09:55:02 00354931892TRLO1 XLON 641 122.20 09:55:38 00354932216TRLO1 XLON 640 122.20 09:55:38 00354932217TRLO1 XLON 1228 122.00 09:59:49 00354935679TRLO1 XLON 614 122.00 09:59:49 00354935680TRLO1 XLON 614 122.00 09:59:49 00354935681TRLO1 XLON 614 122.00 09:59:49 00354935682TRLO1 XLON 974 122.00 10:00:16 00354935903TRLO1 XLON 1985 122.00 10:01:12 00354936388TRLO1 XLON 935 121.80 10:01:14 00354936398TRLO1 XLON 568 121.60 10:02:56 00354937322TRLO1 XLON 76 121.60 10:02:56 00354937323TRLO1 XLON 610 121.40 10:03:56 00354937752TRLO1 XLON 1239 121.40 10:03:56 00354937753TRLO1 XLON 162 121.40 10:03:56 00354937754TRLO1 XLON 627 122.20 10:17:04 00354945366TRLO1 XLON 28 122.20 10:24:12 00354948958TRLO1 XLON 592 122.20 10:24:12 00354948959TRLO1 XLON 58 122.20 10:44:48 00354960263TRLO1 XLON 105 122.20 10:44:48 00354960264TRLO1 XLON 132 122.20 10:44:48 00354960265TRLO1 XLON 81 122.20 10:44:48 00354960266TRLO1 XLON 269 122.40 11:44:58 00354968115TRLO1 XLON 269 122.40 11:49:34 00354968256TRLO1 XLON 351 122.40 11:49:34 00354968257TRLO1 XLON 663 122.20 11:49:35 00354968258TRLO1 XLON 266 123.80 13:36:52 00354970780TRLO1 XLON 1817 123.60 13:36:52 00354970781TRLO1 XLON 383 123.40 13:38:30 00354970843TRLO1 XLON 223 123.40 13:38:30 00354970844TRLO1 XLON 611 123.20 13:45:26 00354971084TRLO1 XLON 313 123.80 13:59:05 00354971410TRLO1 XLON 627 123.60 13:59:05 00354971411TRLO1 XLON 600 123.60 13:59:05 00354971412TRLO1 XLON 1375 123.60 13:59:05 00354971413TRLO1 XLON 2145 123.60 14:00:35 00354971466TRLO1 XLON 297 123.60 14:00:35 00354971467TRLO1 XLON 936 123.40 14:05:14 00354971587TRLO1 XLON 311 123.40 14:05:14 00354971588TRLO1 XLON 1327 123.20 14:19:01 00354971955TRLO1 XLON 132 123.20 14:19:05 00354971979TRLO1 XLON 162 123.20 14:19:05 00354971980TRLO1 XLON 742 123.20 14:19:05 00354971981TRLO1 XLON 132 123.20 14:19:05 00354971982TRLO1 XLON 731 123.00 14:19:36 00354971998TRLO1 XLON 508 123.00 14:19:36 00354971999TRLO1 XLON 160 123.20 14:24:08 00354972170TRLO1 XLON 564 123.20 14:24:08 00354972171TRLO1 XLON 167 123.20 14:24:08 00354972172TRLO1 XLON 136 123.20 14:24:08 00354972173TRLO1 XLON 541 123.20 14:24:08 00354972174TRLO1 XLON 626 123.20 14:24:08 00354972175TRLO1 XLON 1025 122.80 14:24:40 00354972193TRLO1 XLON 316 123.20 14:29:01 00354972295TRLO1 XLON 74 123.20 14:39:23 00354973153TRLO1 XLON 320 123.20 14:39:26 00354973157TRLO1 XLON 240 123.20 14:39:26 00354973158TRLO1 XLON 74 123.20 14:39:26 00354973159TRLO1 XLON 242 123.00 14:51:01 00354974063TRLO1 XLON 409 123.00 14:51:01 00354974064TRLO1 XLON 242 123.00 14:51:01 00354974065TRLO1 XLON 650 123.00 14:51:01 00354974066TRLO1 XLON 1147 123.40 14:53:00 00354974256TRLO1 XLON 564 123.40 14:53:00 00354974257TRLO1 XLON 629 123.20 14:57:27 00354974524TRLO1 XLON 157 123.40 15:04:38 00354975106TRLO1 XLON 1149 123.40 15:04:38 00354975107TRLO1 XLON 122 123.40 15:04:38 00354975108TRLO1 XLON 124 123.40 15:04:38 00354975109TRLO1 XLON 637 123.40 15:04:38 00354975110TRLO1 XLON 1967 123.20 15:04:38 00354975111TRLO1 XLON 1967 123.00 15:14:00 00354975648TRLO1 XLON 1858 123.00 15:14:09 00354975655TRLO1 XLON 6965 123.00 15:14:09 00354975656TRLO1 XLON 241 123.00 15:21:45 00354976055TRLO1 XLON 11 123.00 15:22:19 00354976097TRLO1 XLON 171 123.00 15:22:56 00354976133TRLO1 XLON 6 123.00 15:23:33 00354976174TRLO1 XLON 187 123.00 15:24:02 00354976192TRLO1 XLON 142 123.00 15:24:02 00354976193TRLO1 XLON 335 123.00 15:24:10 00354976196TRLO1 XLON 592 123.00 15:24:10 00354976197TRLO1 XLON 139 123.40 15:32:09 00354976849TRLO1 XLON 237 123.40 15:32:09 00354976850TRLO1 XLON 1032 123.40 15:32:09 00354976851TRLO1 XLON 285 123.40 15:32:09 00354976852TRLO1 XLON 104 123.40 15:32:19 00354976871TRLO1 XLON 1142 123.40 15:32:41 00354976882TRLO1 XLON 38 123.40 15:34:50 00354976958TRLO1 XLON 162 123.40 15:43:56 00354977534TRLO1 XLON 616 123.20 15:46:24 00354977725TRLO1 XLON 59 123.40 15:49:10 00354977940TRLO1 XLON 577 123.40 15:49:10 00354977941TRLO1 XLON 729 123.40 15:49:10 00354977942TRLO1 XLON 31 123.40 15:49:10 00354977943TRLO1 XLON 666 123.20 15:56:24 00354978524TRLO1 XLON 1850 123.20 16:08:09 00354979022TRLO1 XLON 203 123.20 16:09:01 00354979072TRLO1 XLON 90 123.20 16:11:53 00354979304TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

