Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Sep-2025 / 16:48 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

26 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  26 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         66,239 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.9775p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,798,370 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,798,370) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.9775p                       66,239

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
605             123.20          08:18:38         00354886106TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.80          08:37:47         00354892969TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             123.80          08:37:57         00354893059TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             123.60          08:38:22         00354893245TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              123.60          08:38:22         00354893246TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             123.80          08:55:00         00354902925TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             123.60          09:22:13         00354916988TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             123.60          09:22:13         00354916989TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.20          09:26:26         00354918716TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             123.20          09:26:26         00354918717TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              123.20          09:26:26         00354918718TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             123.40          09:46:00         00354927658TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             123.00          09:49:14         00354928975TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.80          09:55:02         00354931891TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.80          09:55:02         00354931892TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             122.20          09:55:38         00354932216TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.20          09:55:38         00354932217TRLO1     XLON 
 
1228             122.00          09:59:49         00354935679TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.00          09:59:49         00354935680TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.00          09:59:49         00354935681TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.00          09:59:49         00354935682TRLO1     XLON 
 
974             122.00          10:00:16         00354935903TRLO1     XLON 
 
1985             122.00          10:01:12         00354936388TRLO1     XLON 
 
935             121.80          10:01:14         00354936398TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             121.60          10:02:56         00354937322TRLO1     XLON 
 
76              121.60          10:02:56         00354937323TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             121.40          10:03:56         00354937752TRLO1     XLON 
 
1239             121.40          10:03:56         00354937753TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             121.40          10:03:56         00354937754TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.20          10:17:04         00354945366TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              122.20          10:24:12         00354948958TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             122.20          10:24:12         00354948959TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              122.20          10:44:48         00354960263TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             122.20          10:44:48         00354960264TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             122.20          10:44:48         00354960265TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              122.20          10:44:48         00354960266TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             122.40          11:44:58         00354968115TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             122.40          11:49:34         00354968256TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             122.40          11:49:34         00354968257TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             122.20          11:49:35         00354968258TRLO1     XLON 
 
266             123.80          13:36:52         00354970780TRLO1     XLON 
 
1817             123.60          13:36:52         00354970781TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             123.40          13:38:30         00354970843TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             123.40          13:38:30         00354970844TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.20          13:45:26         00354971084TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             123.80          13:59:05         00354971410TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             123.60          13:59:05         00354971411TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             123.60          13:59:05         00354971412TRLO1     XLON 
 
1375             123.60          13:59:05         00354971413TRLO1     XLON 
 
2145             123.60          14:00:35         00354971466TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             123.60          14:00:35         00354971467TRLO1     XLON 
 
936             123.40          14:05:14         00354971587TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             123.40          14:05:14         00354971588TRLO1     XLON 
 
1327             123.20          14:19:01         00354971955TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             123.20          14:19:05         00354971979TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             123.20          14:19:05         00354971980TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             123.20          14:19:05         00354971981TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             123.20          14:19:05         00354971982TRLO1     XLON 
 
731             123.00          14:19:36         00354971998TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             123.00          14:19:36         00354971999TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             123.20          14:24:08         00354972170TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             123.20          14:24:08         00354972171TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             123.20          14:24:08         00354972172TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             123.20          14:24:08         00354972173TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             123.20          14:24:08         00354972174TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             123.20          14:24:08         00354972175TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             122.80          14:24:40         00354972193TRLO1     XLON 
 
316             123.20          14:29:01         00354972295TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              123.20          14:39:23         00354973153TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             123.20          14:39:26         00354973157TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             123.20          14:39:26         00354973158TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              123.20          14:39:26         00354973159TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             123.00          14:51:01         00354974063TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             123.00          14:51:01         00354974064TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             123.00          14:51:01         00354974065TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.00          14:51:01         00354974066TRLO1     XLON 
 
1147             123.40          14:53:00         00354974256TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             123.40          14:53:00         00354974257TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             123.20          14:57:27         00354974524TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             123.40          15:04:38         00354975106TRLO1     XLON 
 
1149             123.40          15:04:38         00354975107TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             123.40          15:04:38         00354975108TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             123.40          15:04:38         00354975109TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.40          15:04:38         00354975110TRLO1     XLON 
 
1967             123.20          15:04:38         00354975111TRLO1     XLON 
 
1967             123.00          15:14:00         00354975648TRLO1     XLON 
 
1858             123.00          15:14:09         00354975655TRLO1     XLON 
 
6965             123.00          15:14:09         00354975656TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             123.00          15:21:45         00354976055TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              123.00          15:22:19         00354976097TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             123.00          15:22:56         00354976133TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              123.00          15:23:33         00354976174TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             123.00          15:24:02         00354976192TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             123.00          15:24:02         00354976193TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             123.00          15:24:10         00354976196TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             123.00          15:24:10         00354976197TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             123.40          15:32:09         00354976849TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             123.40          15:32:09         00354976850TRLO1     XLON 
 
1032             123.40          15:32:09         00354976851TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             123.40          15:32:09         00354976852TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             123.40          15:32:19         00354976871TRLO1     XLON 
 
1142             123.40          15:32:41         00354976882TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              123.40          15:34:50         00354976958TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             123.40          15:43:56         00354977534TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             123.20          15:46:24         00354977725TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              123.40          15:49:10         00354977940TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             123.40          15:49:10         00354977941TRLO1     XLON 
 
729             123.40          15:49:10         00354977942TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              123.40          15:49:10         00354977943TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             123.20          15:56:24         00354978524TRLO1     XLON 
 
1850             123.20          16:08:09         00354979022TRLO1     XLON 
 
203             123.20          16:09:01         00354979072TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              123.20          16:11:53         00354979304TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403416 
EQS News ID:  2204632 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204632&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 11:48 ET (15:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
