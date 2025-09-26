

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mangoes are often thought to be too sugary, especially for people worried about diabetes. But a new study from George Mason University suggests they may actually be good for blood sugar and weight control.



To test this, researchers divided participants into two groups. One group ate a fresh mango every day, while the other group ate a low-sugar granola bar. Over six months, the researchers tracked their blood sugar levels, how their bodies responded to insulin, and their body fat.



Surprisingly, the group that ate mangoes showed better results. They had improved blood sugar control, better insulin sensitivity, and less body fat compared to those who ate the granola bar with less sugar.



The study suggests that the way sugar is naturally packaged in whole foods, like mangoes, may make it healthier than processed snacks.



'The goal is to encourage people to include whole fruits, like mango, as part of healthy eating behaviors and practical dietary strategies for diabetes prevention,' Basiri noted. 'Individuals at high risk of diabetes should not only focus on the sugar content of foods, but on how sugars are delivered.'



