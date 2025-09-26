

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - A class-action lawsuit alleging that Apple misled consumers about the iPhone 16's delayed Apple Intelligence features is being pushed to be dismissed.



Sixty-nine plaintiffs claim they purchased iPhone 16 models in 2024 anticipating new Siri capabilities that never materialized. The case, Landsheft v. Apple Inc., was merged earlier this year in California.



Personal Context Awareness and In-App Actions, two delayed tools that Apple had marketed as part of its AI-powered 'Apple Intelligence' package, are in question. The plaintiffs contend that because Apple promoted Siri upgrades as a major selling point, those delays were significant.



Apple responded that customers were given over 20 new AI features, the majority of which were released on time and without additional fees.



These features included writing assistants, editing options, emoji tools, and more intelligent Siri responses. The lawsuit, according to the company, is an overreaction to 'just two' delayed features.



Apple claims in its motion that the plaintiffs are unable to demonstrate that they relied on particular claims made about Siri prior to making a purchase.



Additionally, it contends that their claims of fraud and warranty are unfounded legally and that unfair advantages is irrelevant because there are already other claims pending.



The case highlights a larger conflict in the tech industry, businesses frequently sell hardware today based on unfinished software.



Judge Noel Wise will hear Apple's dismissal motion in San Jose on January 7, 2026. Apple's marketing strategies and its well-publicized AI rollout may come under intense scrutiny for years if the case goes forward.



