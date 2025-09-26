Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen" or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free subcutaneous drug-delivery technology, is pleased to announce that its exclusive UK distribution partner, EziAutoJector® Ltd, has received confirmation from the NHS Business Services Authority, on behalf of the Department of Health, that EziAutoJector® products have been approved for inclusion in the NHS Drug Tariff.

This milestone provides for individuals with diabetes who are prescribed EziAutoJector® by their healthcare provider to receive the EziAutoJector® needle-free insulin delivery device and its accessories at no cost, as part of their NHS-funded diabetes care.

Aligning with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidelines, which advocate for personalised patient choice in insulin delivery methods, this should then ensure pharmacists are reimbursed for dispensing the product.

EziAutoJector® Ltd has established supply channels through a major pharmaceutical wholesaler, enabling distribution to both high-street pharmacies and direct-to-patient via online pharmacy services.

EziAutoJector® Ltd's UK market strategy includes targeted educational initiatives designed to engage diabetes healthcare professionals, pharmacists, patients, and caregivers-aimed at increasing awareness, understanding, and advocacy for the EziAutoJector® product range.

Additionally, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce channel will support patients in regions where prescribing restrictions currently limit access, ensuring broader availability of the technology.

By transitioning to EziAutoJector®, each patient eliminates the use of over 1,000 single-use insulin needles annually-significantly reducing biohazardous waste and the environmental footprint associated with its collection and disposal. This contributes to a more sustainable approach to diabetes management and supports the NHS in achieving its environmental and cost-efficiency goals.

"NHS reimbursement approval marks a significant step forward for EziAutoJector® Ltd and for NuGen Medical Devices," said Liang Lin, CEO of NuGen Medical Devices. "It enables people living with diabetes to benefit from needle-free insulin delivery and supports clinicians in delivering truly individualised care with reimbursement making easy patient access."

EZIAUTOJECTOR Ltd. www.eziautojector.je

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops next-generation needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJet system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

Websites: insujet.com | insujet.fr | nugenmd.com

Instagram / X: @NuGenMD | LinkedIn: NuGenMD

Investor Relations: IR@nugenmd.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268223

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices Inc.