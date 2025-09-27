Anzeige
Battery X Metals Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has filed amended and restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements").

The Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements have been amended as a result of the Company reallocating a value of $1,348,542 as an intangible asset rather than an investment in associates in the June 30, 2025 column. Total current assets were unaffected by the change.

A copy of the Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements may be obtained under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com
Tel: (604) 741-0444

SOURCE: Battery X Metals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-files-amended-and-restated-interim-financial-statements-1078858

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
