Battery X Metals Announces Over $1.5 Million in Proceeds from Warrant Exercises, Strengthening Capital Position

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces the successful execution of a key component of its capital strategy. Between January 7, 2025, and March 2, 2025, a total of 1,635,334 common share purchase warrants were exercised at a price of $0.25, generating gross proceeds of $408,833.50. In addition, between April 4, 2025, and September 2, 2025, 15,387,030 common share purchase warrants were exercised at a price of $0.075, generating an additional $1,154,027 in gross proceeds (together, the "Warrant Exercises").

The Warrant Exercises have resulted in a total of $1,562,860.50 in capital inflows and underscore the effectiveness of the Company's internal financing initiatives.

The Warrant Exercises, which took place over approximately nine months, directly support Battery X Metals' objective of strengthening its capital position through internally generated proceeds. Management believes the strong participation reflects shareholder alignment with the Company's vision and growing market confidence in its long-term business objectives and strategy.

"Management is very pleased with the level of warrant exercise participation achieved during this period," said Massimo Bellini Bressi, CEO of Battery X Metals. "The proceeds from the Warrant Exercises have reinforced our financial position and provided additional internally generated capital to support our integrated 360° approach to the battery metals value chain, spanning exploration, rebalancing, and recycling, with a continued focus on developing next-generation solutions that advance the clean energy transition."

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic and critical battery metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the Company's capital strategy and objectives, including the execution of non-dilutive financing initiatives; the use of proceeds from the exercise of warrants; the anticipated benefits of the warrant exercises, including reinforcing the Company's financial position and providing internally generated capital; management's belief that the warrant exercises demonstrate shareholder alignment and growing market confidence; and the Company's ability to advance its integrated 360° approach to the battery metals value chain, including exploration, rebalancing, and recycling, with the goal of developing next-generation solutions to support the clean energy transition. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release. Such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to effectively allocate and utilize proceeds from the warrant exercises; the ability to achieve its non-dilutive financing objectives; the ongoing support and confidence of shareholders; the ability to advance its exploration, rebalancing, and recycling initiatives as planned; the commercial viability, scalability, and market acceptance of the Company's proprietary technologies; reliance on third-party data, projections, and market trends; fluctuations in EV adoption rates, commodity prices, consumer demand, or competitive technologies; access to capital and other sources of financing; and general economic, regulatory, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management at the time they are made and should not be regarded as guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

