Samstag, 27.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken hat sich bewiesen - und American Critical sitzt direkt auf dem nächsten Milliardenfund
WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060
NASDAQ
26.09.25
10,800 US-Dollar
+0,09 % +0,010
Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2025 were $322,750,581 as compared with $337,926,439 on April 30, 2025, and $363,570,286 on July 31, 2024. On July 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.23 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.

July 31, 2025

April 30, 2025

July 31, 2024

Total Net Assets

$322,750,581

$337,926,439

$363,570,286

NAV Per Share

$11.23

$11.77

$12.65

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2025 through July 31, 2025, total net investment income was $4,015,722 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($15,775,819) or ($0.55) per share of common stock for the same period.

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2025

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2025

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2024

Total Net Investment
Income

$4,015,722

$3,360,878

$3,056,703

Per Share

$0.14

$0.12

$0.11

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($15,775,819)

($19,051,276)

$12,753,214

Per Share

($0.55)

($0.66)

0.44

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
