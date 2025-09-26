Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025.
Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2025 were $322,750,581 as compared with $337,926,439 on April 30, 2025, and $363,570,286 on July 31, 2024. On July 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $11.23 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
|
July 31, 2025
|
April 30, 2025
|
July 31, 2024
|
Total Net Assets
|
$322,750,581
|
$337,926,439
|
$363,570,286
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.23
|
$11.77
|
$12.65
|
Shares Outstanding
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
|
28,744,936
For the period May 1, 2025 through July 31, 2025, total net investment income was $4,015,722 or $0.14 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($15,775,819) or ($0.55) per share of common stock for the same period.
|
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2025
|
Second Quarter
Ended
April 30, 2025
|
Third Quarter
Ended
July 31, 2024
|
Total Net Investment
|
$4,015,722
|
$3,360,878
|
$3,056,703
|
Per Share
|
$0.14
|
$0.12
|
$0.11
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
($15,775,819)
|
($19,051,276)
|
$12,753,214
|
Per Share
|
($0.55)
|
($0.66)
|
0.44
* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
