ZOOMLION Unveils the World's Most Powerful Hybrid Wheeled Tractor DX7004

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) officially launched the world's most powerful hybrid wheeled tractor, the DX7004, at its Smart Industry City in Changsha. Announced by Chairman and CEO Zhan Chunxin, the nearly four-meter-high machine features cutting-edge hybrid drive technology and sets a new benchmark for high-horsepower agricultural equipment worldwide.

With a peak output of 1,200 horsepower, the DX7004 is purpose-built for high-intensity, large-scale farming operations. The machine integrates Zoomlion's proprietary innovations, including a digital chassis, smart control systems, and core components developed in-house. It represents a major step forward in the company's vision to advance intelligent and sustainable agricultural production.

"In recent years, Zoomlion has successfully leveraged its strength in construction equipment to accelerate the transformation of the agricultural sector," said Fu Ling, Vice President and Chief Engineer at Zoomlion. "We are committed to driving the modernization of agricultural machinery by setting new standards in performance, powertrain efficiency, and intelligence."

The DX7004 adopts a dual-motor hybrid powertrain with a rated output of 700 horsepower and a peak torque of 4,500 Nm. It is capable of covering up to 7,200 mu (approx. 480 hectares) in 12 hours of continuous operation. The distributed electric drive system enables stepless field-speed control, while the electric motor-driven hydraulic output ensures precision for large-scale multi-functional implements. The model also incorporates Zoomlion's self-developed EPiot smart driving system and AOS intelligent operations platform, which together enable autonomous driving and centimeter-level precision, even at high speeds.

"The DX7004 sets new standards in power, efficiency, and intelligent control," said Liu Yuxin, General Manager of Zoomlion's Agricultural Machinery Company. "With innovations such as electric continuously variable transmission, adaptive electric coordination, and full-speed-domain autonomous driving, these technologies are helping drive the evolution of agricultural machinery toward greater intelligence and sustainability."

Zoomlion entered the agricultural equipment sector in 2014 and became the first Chinese company selected for the UN's long-term procurement program for agricultural machinery in 2021. The company now offers a full range of solutions for plowing, planting, crop management, harvesting, and storage, covering both paddy and dryland farming.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion will present flagship innovations at AGRITECHNICA 2025, the world's largest agricultural machinery trade fair, which will be held from November 9 to 15 in Hannover, Germany, where the company will showcase next-generation solutions designed for global-scale farming and sustainable development.

