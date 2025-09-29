Das Instrument UDE0 AU0000179640 ARIZONA LITHIUM LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2025The instrument UDE0 AU0000179640 ARIZONA LITHIUM LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2025Das Instrument DML AU000000SYA5 SAYONA MINING LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2025The instrument DML AU000000SYA5 SAYONA MINING LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2025Das Instrument 93V NO0010762792 INSTABANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025The instrument 93V NO0010762792 INSTABANK ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2025Das Instrument 37S FR001400N2P2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025The instrument 37S FR001400N2P2 SPINEWAY EO -,002 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2025Das Instrument O9B AU0000234676 ENRG ELEMENTS LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025The instrument O9B AU0000234676 ENRG ELEMENTS LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2025Das Instrument U40 AU0000072019 PATERSON RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2025The instrument U40 AU0000072019 PATERSON RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2025Das Instrument LHZ1 IE0005060367 LAZARD-EUR.EQUITY FD BDEO INVESTMENT FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2025The instrument LHZ1 IE0005060367 LAZARD-EUR.EQUITY FD BDEO INVESTMENT FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2025