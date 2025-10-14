Anzeige
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Spineway: Revenue growth in the third quarter

Ecully, October 14, 2025 - 6:30 p.m.

SPINEWAY
Revenue growth in the third quarter

In thousands of euros20252024Change as a %
Q3 revenue3,0452,575 +18%
Q2 revenue2,7453,465-21%
Q1 revenue2,8283,070-8%
9M revenue8,6189,110 -5%

Unaudited consolidated data

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, benefited, in line with its expectations, from a deferral of orders from major accounts to the third quarter of 2025 and generated revenue of €3.0 million over the period, up from €2.6 million for the same period last year (+18%).

The Premium ranges were the main driver of this acceleration in sales, bringing nine-month revenue to €8.6 million (-5% vs 9M 2024) and offsetting much of the shortfall observed at the beginning of the year, despite supply chain issues with certain subcontractors.

In Q3 2025, Latin America (+55%) and Asia (+23%) remained the Group's most dynamic regions. Export sales (80% of consolidated revenue for Q3 2025) were boosted by the ongoing restructuring of the distributor network, with leading players interested in the success of the Group's Premium ranges.

These positive developments reinforce the Group's strategic objective of becoming a globally recognized player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next event:

January 13, 2026 - 2025 revenue

About Spineway

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway is eligible for the PEA-PME (equity savings plans for SMEs)

Listing venue: Euronext Growth Paris
ISIN: FR001400N2P2
Ticker: ALSPW

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

Contacts:

Spineway
Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m.-12 midday)
08 06 70 60 60

Aelium
Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.


