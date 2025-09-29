Kawasaki and Tsukuba, Japan" Sept 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT) at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement to strengthen international industrial competitiveness in quantum technology. The agreement, signed on September 26, 2025, aims to enhance cooperation between the two organizations, thereby boosting Japan's standing globally in this sector.As part of the agreement, Fujitsu and G-QuAT will leverage their combined resources, including quantum computer-related technologies, manufacturing and evaluation facilities, and will promote research and development and personnel exchange. In this way, the partnership aims to foster international collaboration and research cooperation, ultimately contributing to sustainable economic growth.Scaling up quantum computers requires the integration of diverse elemental technologies and the comprehensive verification and optimization of the entire quantum computer system. To address this challenge, the two organizations will promote research cooperation, including the development of supporting environments and demonstration of technologies necessary for large-scale superconducting quantum computers, maximizing the use of G-QuAT's facilities and its hub function for international collaboration. Through this initiative, the partners aim to establish the superiority of Japan's quantum computing technology, including that of component manufacturers, and actively promote it globally to foster expansion into the international market.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data and Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), one of the largest public research organizations in Japan, focuses on the creation and practical realization of technologies useful to Japanese industry and society, and on "bridging" the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialization. Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT), established in 2023, promotes the social implementation of advanced convergence computational technology and aims to build a global business ecosystem to solve economic and social issues, create new markets, and pioneer aftermarkets from the benefits. Find out more: G-QuATPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedInquiriesGlobal Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology (G-QuAT)E-mail: M-G-QuAT-plan-ml*aist.go.jp (Please convert "*" to "@".)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.