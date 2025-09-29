Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces the availability of a bond issue for a maximum amount of €2.5 million to finance its observation period.

Poxel and IPF Partners have agreed on the availability of a bond issue for a maximum amount of €2.5 million to finance the issuer's general needs and/or its working capital requirements as part of the judicial reorganization proceedings initiated on August 5, 20251 This loan follows the announcement made by the Company as part of the operational and financial transition plan initiated by Poxel with the support of IPF Partners, as set out in its press release dated July 29, 20252

The new financing comes from an additional Tranche D under the IPF bond loan. For the time being, it provides for the use of plain vanilla bonds rather than bonds with warrants.

The Company has thus made an initial drawdown under this financing facility in the amount of €500,000.

The availability of this bond issue will give rise to successive drawdowns conditional on cash requirements of up to a maximum of €2.5 million. The total drawdowns should enable the company to extend its cash horizon until the end of the observation period, excluding renewal, i.e., February 5, 2026.

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse or is otherwise not responsible for the content of external hyperlinks referred to in this press release.

