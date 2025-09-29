NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Belgium to Take Part in "Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025"

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) N.V./S.A. (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, Inc., will participate in the three-day "Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025" trade fair to be held in Antwerp, Belgium, from Tuesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 16.

Logo:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Booth image:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xeDh0Gf5_YUPqrBKHgMDqzO9ETOQWJg3/view?usp=drive_link

Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025 is Belgium's largest logistics exhibition, showcasing the latest products, services and innovations in the fields of logistics, transport, information technology and supply chain management. More than 300 companies are expected to exhibit their goods and services to more than 15,000 visitors.

A dedicated team manning the NX Belgium booth will be presenting the NX Group's latest logistics services and advanced solutions, offering an informative and enriching opportunity for those interested in the Group's services and for those who wish to network and exchange ideas. Visitors are more than welcome to drop by at any time.

Exhibition overview

-Exhibition title: Transport & Logistics Antwerp 2025

-Dates: Tuesday, October 14 - Thursday, October 16, 2025

-Opening hours:

10:00 - 19:00, Tuesday, October 14

10:00 - 20:00, Wednesday, October 15

10:00 - 17:00, Thursday, October 16 (*The hours are Belgium time.)

-Venue: Antwerp Expo, Jan Van Rijswijcklaan 191, 2020 Antwerp, Belgium

-Booth: Booth 4086, Hall 4

Exhibit details

-Global logistics network and diverse services

The exhibit will highlight comprehensive services designed to meet a wide range of logistics needs, including transport using the NX Group's major hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, specialized logistics for the medical and high-tech equipment sectors, and supply chain support for pharmaceuticals and consumer goods in the U.S.

-Environmentally conscious logistics solutions

With sustainability as its theme, the booth will feature eco-friendly designs and materials to introduce logistics services that contribute to customers' sustainability management.

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-belgium-to-take-part-in-transport--logistics-antwerp-2025-302569159.html