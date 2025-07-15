Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Group Receives Intel's 2025 EPIC Supplier Award

- Only Logistics Provider Selected from All of Intel's Global Supply Chains -

TOKYO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NX Group has received the 2025 EPIC Supplier Award from Intel Corporation ("Intel"), the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer. The award recognizes outstanding companies in Intel's supply chains for their global efforts in continually improving quality and for their strong performance over the past year, and the NX Group was the only forwarder to win the award.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Award ceremony participants*: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o2UwoLMNq0vdcNMAPJaal-79nbtFNrDn/view?usp=drive_link

*First from left: Frank Sanders, Corporate Vice President, Intel Corporation

Second from left: Yoshiyuki Kanamori, Executive Officer, Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Third from left: Satoshi Horikiri, President, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

Fourth from left: Angel Martin, Senior Director of Supply Chain Strategic Solutions, Intel Corporation

Trophy:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P1bjn42xyLTlBnaoiHJJFiHyhxnj8MZ1/view?usp=drive_link

The EPIC Supplier Award, Intel's highest award for suppliers, is presented to companies that embody the four values of Excellence, Partnership, Inclusion, and Continuous Improvement. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the EPIC Supplier Program. From them, 37 top performers were honored for their world-class achievements. The NX Group was recognized for "Excellence in Quality" and was the only logistics provider to receive the award.

The award ceremony was held on Monday, June 23 (local time) in Santa Clara, California, and was attended by Satoshi Horikiri, President and Representative Director of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, who accepted the trophy from Intel. Frank Sanders, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Global Supply Chain Operations at Intel, expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership and remarked that "the NX Group's recent growth is a reflection of its high service quality."

The NX Group will continue strengthening its partnership with Intel and contributing to the further development of the semiconductor industry and the realization of sustainable societies through the provision of high-quality logistics services.

About the NX Group:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nx-group-receives-intels-2025-epic-supplier-award-302504902.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
