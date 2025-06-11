NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NX Belgium Opens New Logistics Base at Brussels Airport's Brucargo Central

- Expands Services as Logistics Hub for Healthcare Industry in Europe -

TOKYO, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Belgium) NV/SA (hereinafter "NX Belgium"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., opened a logistics base at the new Brucargo Central facility within the Brussels Airport Cargo Zone on Friday, May 16.

Belgium is home to global pharmaceutical companies as well as numerous pharmaceutical contract manufacturers, vaccine producers and biotechnology research institutes, making it a key manufacturing and development center.

NX Belgium has been focusing on providing high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services by joining Pharma Aero(*1) and obtaining Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification as well as by establishing a new healthcare division in 2024.

To further expand its services, NX Belgium chose to relocate its warehouse and head office functions in the Brussels Airport Cargo Zone to the newly redeveloped Brucargo Central logistics facility in the center of the zone, becoming the first company to begin operations at Brucargo Central.

The new warehouse boasts a total floor area of 10,000m2, approximately twice that of the previous warehouse. A 2,000m2 temperature-controlled section offers storage in two temperature zones -- 2C-8C (refrigerated) and 15C-25C (constant-temperature). The warehouse is fully equipped with a high-quality security system (for which TAPA-Level A(*2) certification will soon be acquired), ensuring the safe storage and transport of pharmaceuticals and other cargo requiring strict temperature control. NX Belgium expects to obtain GDP certification for the new warehouse by the end of 2025.

By integrating three pre-existing locations and incorporating their office and work spaces into this warehouse, NX Belgium can position this facility as a logistics hub for pharmaceutical and other healthcare companies in Europe and continue enhancing its global logistics services.

The NX Group remains committed to meeting customers' challenges and supporting their business expansion through its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

*1 Pharma Aero: a collaborative coalition of pharmaceutical companies, the CEIV Pharma certification community, airport operators and others in the air cargo industry. The platform was launched in 2016 with the aim of devising and developing projects to address the challenges of pharmaceutical air transport across industries, and its initiatives are directed by Brussels Airport and Miami Airport.

*2 The standards established by the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) are regarded worldwide as the premier guidelines for practical security and safety methods. They are divided into three classes from Level C to Level A in accordance with the level of freight security requirements satisfied, with Level A being the highest rating and Level C the lowest. Level A certification requires successful completion of a 154-item audit that ensures all audit requirements in the TAPA security standards have been met.

About the NX Group:

