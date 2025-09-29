TOKYO, Japan, Sept 29, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Isuzu Motors Limited (Isuzu) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today an agreement to jointly develop next-generation fuel cell (FC) route buses for commercialization. Production is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2026 (April 2026-March 2027) at the Utsunomiya Plant (Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture) of J-Bus, Ltd. (J-Bus), an equal joint venture between Isuzu and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino).The vehicle will be based on the flat-floor battery electric route bus platform planned, developed, and designed by Isuzu and manufactured by J-Bus. Isuzu and Hino-who have been collaborating in the bus segment since 2002-launched this platform in fiscal year 2024. It will be combined with an FC system developed by Toyota. As part of their efforts to realize zero-emission vehicles, Isuzu and Toyota are jointly developing the next-generation FC bus, seeking to reduce costs by standardizing BEV and FCEV parts.Expanding the range of carbon neutral options beyond battery electric buses, Isuzu is working to commercialize the next-generation FC route bus as a new technology. Toyota positions hydrogen as an important energy source in the pursuit of carbon neutrality and is advancing various initiatives in producing, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen in collaboration with a wide range of partners across industries. Together, the two companies will work with local governments and businesses in various regions-including those designated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in May 2025 as Priority Regions for Promoting the Deployment of Fuel-Cell Commercial Vehicles - to contribute to the steady reduction of CO2 emissions by expanding the use of next-generation FC route buses."Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.About Beyond Zero: https://global.toyota/en/mobility/beyond-zero/Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.