

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY69.823 billion, or JPY98.71 per share. This compares with JPY78.569 billion, or JPY105.09 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to JPY1.637 trillion from JPY1.553 trillion last year.



Isuzu Motors Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY69.823 Bln. vs. JPY78.569 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY98.71 vs. JPY105.09 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.637 Tn vs. JPY1.553 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY185.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY3.300 Trln



