

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (9101.T, NPNYY, NYUKF), a shipping company, on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a technology company, Neptune Robotics to expand its partnership on robotic hull cleaning.



The MoU is aimed at boosting fuel efficiency and emissions cut across the company's global fleet in a second deployment phase, expected to generate further savings and carbon reductions.



The company also joined Neptune's $52 million Series B funding round led by Granite Asia, aligning incentives to scale adoption globally.



The collaboration will support Neptune's expansion into new markets, including Japan, and broaden access to customers and port ecosystems.



The company has worked with Neptune since 2022. Neptune's robots have delivered up to 10x fuel savings compared with cleaning costs, alongside significant reductions in fuel use and emissions.



Neptune's AI-powered robots can clean a full draft Capesize vessel 3-5 times faster, operating day and night in both clear and murky waters, while protecting hull coatings.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is currently trading 1.02% lesser at JPY 5,165 on the okyo Stock Exchange.



