Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 09:32
2,620 Euro
+4,38 % +0,110
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5452,56509:45
2,5452,56509:45
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Restart of Shaikan Field pipeline exports

DJ Restart of Shaikan Field pipeline exports 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Restart of Shaikan Field pipeline exports 
29-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 September 2025     

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Restart of Shaikan Field pipeline exports 

Gulf Keystone is pleased to confirm that crude exports from the Shaikan Field via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline commenced 
on Saturday 27 September 2025. Export volumes are expected to reach full capacity in the next few days based on the 
continued ramp up of pipeline availability. Gross production has averaged c.40,900 bopd in 2025 year to date (as at 27 
September 2025) and the Company's 2025 gross average production guidance remains 40,000 - 42,000 bopd. 

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting:                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 403423 
EQS News ID:  2204718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
