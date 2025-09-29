

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased more than initially estimated in July to the highest level in four months, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 106.1 in July from 105.0 in June. In the flash estimate, the score was 105.9.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation came in at 114.1, down from 115.9 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised higher from 113.1.



Meanwhile, the lagging index climbed to 113.6 in July from 113.2 a month ago.



