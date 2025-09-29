Anzeige
WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
0,060 Euro
+1,69 % +0,001
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) 
Alina Holdings PLC: 2025 Interim Results 
29-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Alina Holdings PLC 

Alina Holdings PLC 
 
(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN) 
 
("Alina" or the "Company") 

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2025 

The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The interim results have been 
submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.alina-holdings.com 
 
Highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 
 
GROUP RESULTS 1H 2025 versus 1H 2024 

 Group Net Profit / (Loss) for the period - GBP000           (GBP264) vs GBP348 

 Group Earnings / (Loss) Per Share (both basic and diluted)*1     (1.16p) vs 1.53p 

 Reported Book value per share*2                   19.3p vs 23.4p  

 Net Cash - GBP000                           GBP516 vs GBP1,415 

 Available for sale financial assets - GBP000              GBP1,683 vs GBP1,675 

*1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 22,697,397 (1H24: 22,697,397) 
 
*2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2025 of 22,697,397

Chairman's Statement

Summary of key political economic and stock market events year to date

The year to date (January to August 2025) has seen major political changes, economic shifts, and volatile stock market activity influenced by elections, trade policy, central bank maneuvers, and regional conflicts.

Key Political Events

-- U.S. Presidential Transition: Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th U.S. President on January 20, reigniting the

"America First" agenda, shifting global alliances, and sparking major protests across the U.S. -- Major Elections Worldwide: 2025 saw pivotal elections in Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Romania, Poland, Japan,

and other key nations, altering domestic and regional policy direction. -- European Security and Ukraine: The Trump administration proposed a controversial peace plan for Ukraine, with

discussions of territorial concessions and reduced NATO involvement; peace talks with Russia moved forward under

this new U.S. stance. -- Leadership Changes and Early Elections: High-profile resignations (such as Justin Trudeau in Canada), parliamentary

dissolutions, and early elections across Europe and the Asia-Pacific increased political uncertainty. -- Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions: Challenges around Israel-Hamas, the South China Sea, and U.S.-China rivalry

persisted, with summits and international conferences such as the AI Action Summit and Munich Security Conference

focusing on global security and technology risks.

Economic Headlines

-- Trade Policy and Tariffs: The new U.S. administration negotiated new deals with Vietnam, Japan, and the EU,

imposing tariffs that are higher than pre-2025 rates but lower than feared. Uncertainty around tariffs on Canada

and the EU contributed to volatility, though markets were initially relieved by avoidance of an all-out trade war. -- Central Bank Policy: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a likely interest rate cut in September

(down from 4.25% to 4.5%), responding to persistent inflation and a softening labor market. This boosted equity and

bond markets in August. -- Inflation and Labor Markets: Inflation remains stubbornly above 2% in the U.S. and is expected to rise modestly

before stabilizing. The U.S. unemployment rate has nudged up to 4.2%, with both supply and demand for labor

weakening.

Stock Market Developments

-- Market Performance: Global developed market equities rose 1.3% in July, setting new all-time highs. Cyclical and

tech stocks led early gains, while large-cap and rate-sensitive sectors surged after dovish Fed comments in August. -- Sector Highlights: Real estate, industrials, and consumer discretionary stocks rallied post-Fed policy signals,

with U.S. mega-caps posting strong earnings. However, the Nasdaq weakened in late August amid concerns over AI

infrastructure spending. -- Bond Yields and Rate Cut Expectations: U.S. bond yields fell after the Jackson Hole summit, reflecting increased

expectations for multiple rate cuts by year end.

Ongoing Risks & Flashpoints

-- Protests and Domestic Unrest: Intense protests in the U.S. over immigration, climate, and civil rights followed the

political shift, while other countries, such as Kenya and Germany, saw social dissent and government changes. -- Regional Conflicts and Anniversaries: Continued conflict in Gaza, Russian activity in Ukraine, and expected

flashpoints like the Israel-Hamas War anniversary keep geopolitical risk elevated.

Conclusion, 2025 has been defined by political realignment, moderate economic growth countered by inflation, active central bank intervention, and a stock market marked by both record highs and high uncertainty.

Operations

Real Estate

Hastings

As previously mentioned, the Company's Hastings property has now been internally sanitised and we are actively seeking a new cornerstone tenant.

I am pleased to report that we have finally reached (at this stage verbal) settlement terms with a former tenant that vacated the premises without fulfilling their contractual obligations to return the property 'fully repaired', and in the condition they had received it.

Bristol

I am also pleased to report that we have received initial purchase offers for the Company's Bristol property on competitive terms. We will keep the Market informed upon sale completion, which we anticipate could happen within the next couple of months.

Miscellaneous

The Company now owns 6.6 million shares of Thalassa Holdings and has committed to purchase more from the proceeds of future property sales. These shares will in due course be distributed, partially or in full, to shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Alina Holdings plc

26 September 2025

Financial Review

Total income for the 1H 2025 period was GBP121k (1H 2024: GBP503k).

Gross Rental Income declined by 6% to GBP109k from GBP116k as at 30 June 2024 due to the sale of Stafford in October 2024.

Cost of sales increased from GBP21k to GBP91k, driven by a service charge credit of GBP132k at Hastings within Property operating expenses in 1H24. The credit related to service charges at vacant units for required work which had been invoiced in 2022 and 2023. As the work has not yet been done, the property management company had to refund this to units that had paid, including Nos 4 Limited's vacant units.

During the period under review Book Value decreased 5.9% to 19.3p/shr from 20.5p/shr as at 31 December 2024.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'

and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and

the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4 R; b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of

important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining

six months of the year); and c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of

related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Alina Holdings plc

26 September 2025

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Six months  Six months  Year 
 
                                         ended     ended     ended 
 
                                         30 Jun 25   30 Jun 24   31 Dec 24 
 
                                         Unaudited   Unaudited   Audited 
 
                               Note        GBP'000     GBP'000     GBP'000 
 
Gross rental income                               109      116      232 
 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value                 45      375      46 
 
Interest income                                 11      12      30 
 
Dividend income                                 -       3       10 
 
Profit/(Loss) on disposal of investment properties                -       -       2 
 
Currency losses                                 (44)     (3)      1 
 
Total Income                                   121      503      321 
 
Property operating expenses                           (89)     (14)     (139) 
 
Financial holdings expenses                           (2)      (7)      (10) 
 
Total Cost of Sales                               (91)     (21)     (149) 
 
Gross profit                                   30      482      172 
 
Administrative expenses including non-recurring items              (282)     (321)     (693) 
 
Gain from change in fair value of investment properties             -       200      200 
 
Operating loss before net financing costs                    (252)     361      (321) 
 
Depreciation                                   (1)      (2)      (3) 
 
Net financial income/(expense)                          (11)     (11)     (22) 
 
Share of profits/(losses) of associated entities                 -       -       19 
 
Loss before tax                                 (264)     348      (327) 
 
Taxation                                     -       -       - 
 
Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations              (264)     348      (327) 

Attributable to:                                                  
                                 
 
Equity shareholders of the parent                      (264)     348      (327) 
 
                                         (264)     348      (327) 

Earnings per share - GBP- pence (using weighted average                               
number of shares) 
 
 
Basic and Diluted                      3         (1.16)    1.53     (1.44)

The notes on pages 14 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Six months     Six months     Year 
 
                      ended       ended       ended 
  
 
                    30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                       Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                       GBP'000       GBP'000       GBP'000 

Profit/(loss) for the financial year    (264)       348        (327) 

Total comprehensive income         (264)       348        (327) 

Attributable to:                                    
 
Equity shareholders of the parent      (264)       348        (327) 
 
Total Comprehensive income         (264)       348        (327)

The notes on pages 14 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2025 

As at      As at      As at 
 
                                   30 Jun 25    30 Jun 24    31 Dec 24 
  
 
                          Note    Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
Assets                                GBP'000      GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Non-current assets                                              
 
Investment properties                  4      315       2,569      317 
 
Investments in associated entities                  36        17        1,686 
 
Total non-current assets                       351       2,586      2,003 

Current assets                                                
 
Trade and other receivables                      382       423       353 
 
Investments at fair value through profit and loss    5      1,683      1,675      - 
 
Investment properties held for sale                  2,238      130       2,238 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                       516       1,415      850 
 
Total current assets                         4,819      3,643      3,441 
 
Total assets                             5,170      6,229      5,444 

Liabilities                                                  
 
Current liabilities                                              
 
Trade and other payables                       477       584       487 
 
Total current liabilities                       477       584       487 

Finance lease liabilities                6      310       323       310 
 
Total non-current liabilities                     310       323       310 

Total liabilities                           787       907       797 

Net assets                              4,383      5,322      4,647 

Shareholders' Equity                                             
 
Share capital                      9      319       319       319 
 
Capital redemption reserve                      598       598       598 
 
Retained earnings                           3,466      4,405      3,730 
 
Total shareholders' equity                      4,383      5,322      4,647 
 
Total equity                             4,383      5,322      4,647

The notes on pages 14 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board on 26 September 2025.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

As at      As at      As at 
 
                                    30 Jun 25    30 Jun 24    31 Dec 24 
 
                                    Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
                                    GBP'000      GBP'000      GBP'000 

Cash flows from operating activities                                      
 
Profit/(Loss) for the year before financing              (252)      361       (321) 
 
Gain from change in fair value of investment properties        -        (200)      (200) 
 
Finance costs                             32        (11)       - 
 
Disposals                               -        -        1 
 
(Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of head leases         -        -        (14) 
 
(Profit)/Loss on disposal of investment properties           -        -        (2) 
 
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables           (29)       (56)       13 
 
(Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables            (10)       (134)      (229) 
 
Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange                    (44)       (3)       2 
 
Lease liability interest                        (11)       (11)       (23) 
 
Depreciation                              2        2        3 
 
Fair value movement on portfolio investments              (33)       198       - 
 
(Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held for sale (12)       (573)      (43) 
 
Cash generated by operations                      (357)      (427)      (813) 
 
Taxation                                -        -        - 
 
Net cash flow from operating activities                (357)      (427)      (813) 

Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio investments              12        713       2,056 
 
Net (purchase)/sale of associate investments              -        -        (1,650) 
 
Net Proceeds from sale of investment properties            -        -        132 
 
Net cash flow in investing activities                 12        713       538 

Cash flows from financing activities                                      
 
Interest received                           11        12        - 
 
(Increase)/reduction on head lease liabilities             -        -        8 
 
Net cash flow from financing activities                11        12        8 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents               (334)      298       (267) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year           850       1,117      1,117 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year            516       1,415      850

The notes on pages 14 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Capital                 
 
                         Share      redemption     Retained       
 
                         Capital     reserve      Earnings     Total 
 
                         GBP'000      GBP'000       GBP'000      GBP'000 

Balance as at 31 December 2023          319       598        4,057      4,974 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year       -        -         348       348 
 
Balance as at 30 June 2024            319       598        4,405      5,322 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year      -        -         (675)      (675) 
 
Balance as at 31 December 2024          319       598        3,730      4,647 
 
Total comprehensive income for the year       -        -         (264)      (264) 
 
Balance as at 30 June 2025            319       598        3,466      4,383

The notes on pages 14 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

1. General information

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company") is a company registered on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

2. Significant Accounting policies

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards (IFRSs).

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the period ended 31 December 2024 except as detailed below.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

Estimates

There are no changes to the estimates since last reporting period.

Segmental reporting

IFRS 8 requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal reports that are regularly reported to the chief operating decision maker to allocate resources to the segments and to assess their performance. The Group's reportable segments under IFRS 8 are: a portfolio of UK property; and other investment assets, which are reported to the Board of directors on a quarterly basis. The Board of directors is considered to be the chief operating decision maker.

2.1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2024 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2024 are extracted from the 2024 audited financial statements. The independent auditor's report on the 2024 financial statements was not qualified.

All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation.

2.2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Group has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

3. Earnings per share 

Six months   Six months   Year 
 
                                      ended     ended     ended 
 
                                      30 Jun 25   30 Jun 24   31 Dec 24 
 
                                      Unaudited   Unaudited   Audited 
 
The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following loss and                    
number of shares: 
 
 
Profit/(loss) for the period (GBP'000)                    (264)     348      (327) 

Weighted average number of shares of the Company ('000)          22,697     22,697     22,697 
 
Earnings per share:                                              
 
Basic and Diluted (GBP - pence)                      (1.16)     1.53      (1.44) 

Number of shares outstanding at the period end:              22,697,397   22,697,397   22,697,397

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

4. Investment Properties 

Leasehold     Investment        
 
                               Investment     Properties        
 
                               Properties     Held for sale     Total 
 
                               GBP000        GBP000         GBP000 

At 31 December 2023                     2,371       130          2,501 
 
Depreciation - head leases                  (2)         -          (2) 
 
Fair value adjustment - property               200         -          200 
 
At 30 June 2024                       2,569       130          2,699 
 
Depreciation - head leases                  (1)         -          (1) 
 
Sale of property                       (13)        (130)         (143) 
 
Reclassification of property held for sale          (2,238)      2,238          - 
 
At 31 December 2024                     317        2,238         2,555 
 
Depreciation - head leases                  (2)         -          (2) 
 
At 30 June 2025                       315        2,238         2,553 
                                  As at       As at       As at 
 
                                  30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                                  Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                                  GBP000       GBP000       GBP000 

Portfolio valuation                        -         2,238       2,238 
 
Investment Properties held for sale                -          -        (2,238) 
 
Head leases treated as investment properties per IFRS 16     315        331        317 
 
Total per Balance Sheet                      315        2,569       317

5. Investment Holdings

The Group classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):

Equity investments that are held for trading 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                    30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                    GBP000       GBP000       GBP000 
 
Securities investments                              
 
At the beginning of the period     -        2,013       2,013 
 
Additions               11        848        1,021 
 
Reclassification of associate     1,650       -         - 
 
Unrealised gain/(losses)       42        371        43 
 
Disposals               (20)       (1,557)      (3,077) 
 
                    1,683       1,675        -

The reclassification is from investment in associates, as referred to in the "Miscellaneous" section of the Chairman's Report.

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7. They are a combination of cash and securities held with the listed broker.

Financial instruments require classification of fair value as determined by reference to the source of inputs used to derive the fair value. This classification uses the following three-level hierarchy:

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices);

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

6. Lease liabilities 

Minimum                
 
Finance lease liabilities on head rents are payable as follows:    Lease                 
 
                                   Payment     Interest     Principal 
 
                                    GBP000      GBP000       GBP000 
 
At 30 June 2024                            2,973      (2,626)     347 
 
Movement in value                           (11)      11         - 
 
Sale of property - lease disposal                   (83)      68        (15) 
 
At 31 December 2024                          2,879      (2,547)     332 
 
Movement in value                           (11)      11         - 
 
At 30 June 2025                            2,868      (2,536)     332 

Short term liabilities                        23        -        23 
 
Long term liabilities                         2,950      (2,626)     324 
 
At 30 June 2024                            2,973      (2,626)     347 
 
Short term liabilities                        22        -        22 
 
Long term liabilities                         2,857      (2,547)     310 
 
At 31 December 2024                          2,879      (2,547)     332 
 
Short term liabilities                        22        -        22 
 
Long term liabilities                         2,846      (2,536)     310 
 
At 30 June 2025                            2,868      (2,536)     332

In the above table, interest represents the difference between the carrying amount and the contractual liability/ cash flow. All leases expire in more than five years.

7. Taxation

The tax charge for the period under review was nil (1H 2024: nil). The Group has substantial carried forward trading losses and capital losses available. Accordingly, no provision for corporation tax has been made in these accounts.

It is not anticipated that sufficient profits from the residual business will be generated in the foreseeable future to utilise the losses carried forward, therefore no asset for unrelieved tax losses has been recognised in these accounts. Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are recognised only to the extent that is it probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

8. Related party balances and transactions

As at the period end the Group owed GBP47,456 (December 2024: GBP49,703, June 2024: GBP44,380) to Thalassa Holdings Limited ("Thalassa"), a company under common directorship. The balance relates to administration fees, accounting and registered office services supplied to the Group by Thalassa at cost. The total amount is treated as an unsecured, interest free loan made repayable on demand.

During the period the Group accrued GBP58,869 (December 2024: GBP125,791 plus GBP54,728 expenses, June 2024: GBP64,712) for consultancy and administrative services provided to the Group by a company, Fleur De Lys, in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest. The balance owed by the Group at the period end date was GBP37,629 including expenses (December 2024: GBP54,728, June 2024: GBP37,076).

Athenium Consultancy Ltd, a company in which the Group owns shares invoiced the group for financial and corporate administration services totalling GBP90,750 for the period (December 2024: GBP181,500, June 2024: GBP90,750).

9. Share capital 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                         30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                         Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                         GBP         GBP         GBP 

Allotted, issued and fully paid:                              
 
22,697,397 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each    226,970      226,970      226,970 

9,164,017 treasury shares of GBP0.01 each     91,640      91,640      91,640 

Total Share Capital               318,610      318,610      318,610

During the year to 30 September 2019, the Company underwent a Court approved restructure of capital and buy back of shares. Under this action the issued 20p shares were converted to 1p; capital reserves were transferred to distributable reserves; 59,808,456 shares were repurchased, and a new Capital Redemption Reserve of GBP0.598m was established.

Investment in Own Shares

At the year-end, 9,164,017 shares were held in treasury (June 2024: 9,164,017), and at the date of this report 9,164,017 were held in treasury.

10. Subsequent events

There were no subsequent events.

11. Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website: www.alina-holdings.com.

END 

Investor Enquiries:    enquiries@alina-holdings.com 
 
Alina Holdings PLC

www.alina-holdings.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 403415 
EQS News ID:  2204620 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
