Luxembourg/Riga 29 September 2025. Following Eleving Group's announcement today of its intention to issue new up to EUR 250,000,000 senior secured bonds 2025/2030 (ISIN: XS3167361651) (the "New Bonds") and the launch of an exchange offer for its existing EUR 150 million 9.5% 2021/2026 bonds (ISIN: XS2393240887) (the "Existing Bonds"), Eleving Group hereby gives conditional notice to the holders of the above-mentioned bonds of its intention to exercise its right to redeem all of the outstanding Existing Bonds, which will not be exchanged for the New Bonds in the context of the exchange offer in full on or about 29 October 2025, or on such later date as may be specified in a redemption notice (the "Redemption Date") to be submitted to all holders of the Existing Bonds through the clearing systems, but in any case no later than 16 October 2026, in accordance with Condition 6.3 (Early Voluntary Redemption by the Issuer (Call Option)) of the terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").



The redemption amount for each Existing Bond (being 100 per cent. of the Nominal Amount) together with accrued but unpaid interest will be paid to the Holders.



The contemplated redemption is subject to and conditional upon the successful issuance of the New Bonds by Eleving Group and the fulfilment of conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from such New Bonds issue.



Eleving Group will inform the Holders of the Existing Bonds by way of a notice published at least one (1) Business Day prior to the Redemption Date if the Financing Conditions are, or will not be, satisfied or waived by Eleving Group. If the Financing Conditions are not satisfied or waived by Eleving Group on or prior to the Redemption Date, the Existing Bonds will remain outstanding, and interest will continue to accrue in accordance with the Terms and Conditions.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,292 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



