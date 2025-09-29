

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less pessimistic in September, as they were more positive about expected business activity, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -1.6 in September from -3.3 in August. Nonetheless, the latest score is still slightly below the long-term average of -1.3.



Manufacturers were more positive about expected activity in the coming three months, and they were also less negative about finished goods inventories and their order books.



Producers in other industries, including machinery repair and installation and furniture, were the most positive, while those in the paper and graphics industry were the most negative.



