High-performance 200G/channel PMD solutions enable power-efficient multimode connectivity as hyperscalers scale AI workloads

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced the sampling of critical physical medium dependent (PMD) building blocks that establish new performance standards for 1.6T multimode optical infrastructure in AI data centers. The FiberEdge® GN1878 200G per channel vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) driver and GN1836 200G per channel 250µm pitch transimpedance amplifier (TIA) provide hyperscalers with the chipsets required to architect power-efficient 1.6T optical interconnect solutions for short-reach applications within AI training clusters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929528508/en/

High-performance 200G/channel PMD solutions enable power-efficient multimode connectivity as hyperscalers scale AI workloads

As AI training clusters scale to support exponentially larger language models, data center operators are exploring diverse architectural approaches to optimize both performance and power efficiency. The industry transition to 200G per channel technology, with volume manufacturing expected to begin in 2026, is creating new opportunities for power-efficient multimode implementations that offer compelling advantages for short-reach distances within data centers.

"The transition to 1.6T transceivers will drive market growth in 2026 and for the rest of this decade," said Vladimir Kozlov, chief executive officer and chief analyst at LightCounting. "We expect multimode solutions to capture an increasing share of short-reach applications where power efficiency and cost optimization are critical for hyperscale operators scaling their AI infrastructure."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Semtech on advancing 1.6T multimode innovation. Semtech's GN1878 driver and GN1836 TIA work seamlessly with Broadcom's 200G VCSEL and photodetector technology to enable complete 1.6T SR8 optical solutions," said Manish Mehta, vice president of marketing and operations for the Optical Systems Division at Broadcom. "Together, these components deliver the performance and reliability that hyperscale data centers require for next-generation AI infrastructure."

"The 1.6T market inflection presents opportunities for diverse architectural approaches and multimode technology will play an increasingly important role alongside single-mode solutions," said Amit Thakar, vice president of signal integrity product marketing at Semtech. "Our established PMD solutions help customers lead this architectural evolution with maximum flexibility."

Purpose-Built PMD Solutions for AI Infrastructure Performance

Semtech's 200G per channel PMD solutions address the critical performance requirements driving 1.6T multimode deployments in AI data centers. As hyperscale data centers evolve to support demanding AI/ML workloads, multimode optics offers a pathway to high performance with lower cost per bit-critical for optimizing AI training cluster economics.

These multimode PMD solutions complement Semtech's comprehensive optical networking portfolio, including the DirectEdge Linear Pluggable Optics solutions announced at CIOE 2025, providing customers complete architectural flexibility across diverse data center implementations.

Strategic Advantages of Semtech's 1.6T Multimode PMD Portfolio

Power efficiency leadership : Enables lower power per bit consumption for short-reach applications

: Enables lower power per bit consumption for short-reach applications 200G per channel readiness : Signal integrity for 1.6T aggregate bandwidth

: Signal integrity for 1.6T aggregate bandwidth Integrated design optimization : Purpose-built components engineered to work seamlessly together

: Purpose-built components engineered to work seamlessly together Two decades of TIA expertise: Delivering superior bit error rate margins across multimode and single-mode applications with demonstrated reliability

Delivering superior bit error rate margins across multimode and single-mode applications with demonstrated reliability Manufacturing heritage : Trusted by leading hyperscale operators for mission-critical AI deployments

: Trusted by leading hyperscale operators for mission-critical AI deployments Customer-driven adoption: Module manufacturers specifically request Semtech TIA components based on field-tested performance advantages

Complete Signal Integrity Portfolio for Next-Generation Data Centers

Semtech's strategic investment in 200G per channel multimode technology positions customers at the forefront of this architectural evolution. The GN1878 and GN1836 represent the latest additions to Semtech's comprehensive FiberEdge portfolio, building on decades of established performance in hyperscale environments where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Now available for sampling:

GN1878: 200G VCSEL Driver, optimized for multimode applications

GN1836: 200G TIA, 250µm pitch for high-density integration

This comprehensive multimode PMD approach reinforces Semtech's position as the trusted choice for customers standardizing on integrated optical solutions that address the complex performance, power, and reliability requirements of AI infrastructure.

Semtech will showcase these breakthrough solutions at ECOC 2025, Europe's premier optical communications conference in Booth C3.129, taking place September 28 October 2, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Bella Centre.

Learn more about Semtech's high-performance optical, analog and mixed-signal IC signal integrity solutions at www.semtech.com/optical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service solutions dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries, and DirectEdge is a trademark or service mark of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and trade names mentioned may be marks and names of their respective companies.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929528508/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Lozada, pr@semtech.com