BIRKENSTOCK Group: BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER - A 3-MONTHS POP-UP HAVEN OF CRAFT, MOVEMENT & COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF LE MARAIS

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and PARIS, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK unveils the BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER, an exclusive three-month pop-up at 51 rue de Turenne, in the heart of Paris's vibrant Marais district, from September 16 to November 21, 2025.

This community space establishes a key brand presence in Paris - a community hub dedicated to craftsmanship, storytelling, and creative exchange. Merging BIRKENSTOCK's German heritage with Parisian cultural energy, the ATELIER highlights the creation of timeless silhouettes such as the ARIZONA sandal and the iconic BOSTON clog. It celebrates the brand's enduring values of quality, tradition, and function. Through immersive moments, it brings to life over two and a half centuries of shoemaking expertise and orthopedic innovation - all rooted in BIRKENSTOCK's purpose: to enable walking as nature intended.

With 250 years of heritage, BIRKENSTOCK introduces the ATELIER - not a store, but an invitation to step into the brand's philosophy of movement, longevity, and timeless utility. It is a space where craftsmanship meets culture, and where everyday rituals turn into purposeful moments.

A STUDIO OF MATERIALS, A PLACE FOR IDEAS

The scenography reflects BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to timeless design and long-lasting function. At the heart of the space: cork - a natural, durable material central to BIRKENSTOCK's footbed, and to its legacy of promoting foot health. The environment is stripped back and precise, echoing the world of ateliers where things are built with care and intention. Like BIRKENSTOCK products, the space combines simplicity, utility, and craftsmanship to express the brand's enduring values: function, quality, and tradition.

COMMUNITY IN MOTION

Over three months, the BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER will pulse with a curated cultural program that mirrors Paris's creative energy - a dynamic intersection of art, design, craft, and wellbeing.

Expect an ever-evolving rhythm of artist talks, live music, creative workshops, wellness rituals, and intimate gatherings that bring together communities which share the brand's core values: tradition, authenticity, and a desire to shape the world through what we wear, and how we move in it.

A café and a library anchor the space - inviting guests to pause, reflect, and connect. Amongst others, the Book of Birkenstock and the book multiple 'OLD MILLS NEVER DIE' curated by G. Steidl featuring photographic positions by H. Leutwyler, W. Bartsch and J. Teller along with a selection of graphic work by Carl Birkenstock invite visitors on a journey through BIRKENSTOCK's heritage and shed light on its cultural footprint over decades. The BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER does not only bring the idea of walking as nature intended to life; it's about walking as a purpose.

CRAFTSMANSHIP IN FOCUS: THE UTTI

At the heart of the BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER lies the UTTI, a modern interpretation of the moccasin - a closed shoe that echoes BIRKENSTOCK's functional DNA while embracing urban exploration. With a silhouette designed to follow the natural rhythm of movement, the UTTI reaffirms the brand's commitment to purposeful design that stands the test of time.

CARE AS A RITUAL

The BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials range will be brought to life through curated activations that explore wellness as holistic, grounded practice. Building upon the long-standing heritage of orthopedic expertise, BIRKENSTOCK explores foot care with a collection designed to empower everyone to not only WALK but also CARE AS NATURE INTENDED.

BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER will exclusively unveil the new Care Essentials BODY CARE line in Europe - bringing its trusted foot care experience to a full body range. Rooted in the concept of natural care made in Germany, the new range introduces four expertly developed products with 100% natural origin ingredients, designed to care from the ground up. Rooted in the belief of simple, clean and effective product formulas with carefully controlled and tested ingredients and a proven record of efficiency, BIRKENSTOCK continues its legacy of excellence. Each formula is vegan, COSMOS-Natural certified, powered by 100% natural-origin ingredients, and made in Germany.

Visitors will be able to discover this sensorial and functional experience in dedicated moments throughout the activation.

INFORMATION FOR EDITORIAL TEAMS

BIRKENSTOCK ATELIER

September 16 - November 21, 2025

Address: 51 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris - Le Marais

Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

