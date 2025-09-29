Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936957 | ISIN: BE0003770840 | Ticker-Symbol: L3R
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:43
40,400 Euro
-0,74 % -0,300
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,30041,70009:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 07:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextensa NV: Nextensa sells a retail site in Ingeldorf to the Luxembourg State

PRESS RELEASE

NON - REGULATED INFORMATION
Brussels, 29 September 2025, 7:25 CEST

Nextensa sells a retail site in Ingeldorf to the Luxembourg State


Luxembourg, 29 September 2025 - Nextensa announces the sale of a real estate asset located in Ingeldorf to the State of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The transaction, structured as an asset deal, represents a net amount of € 19.6 million for the seller. The retail property, part of Nextensa's portfolio since 2008, comprises a Batiself building as well as a separate extension housing Siemes Schuhcenter.

This transaction is in line with Nextensa's strategy to optimise its real estate portfolio while pursuing its sustainability objectives.

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (51%) and Austria (17%); its total value as at 30/06/2025 was approximately € 1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 426 M (value 30/06/2025)

For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer
Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)
Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels
+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu
www.nextensa.eu


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.