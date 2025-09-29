Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.: Nikon Enters Cinema Space with Nikon ZR, Brings Cinematic Precision to a Compact, All-in-One Body

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / On behalf of Nikon Singapore, Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd., the distributor of Nikon imaging products in Malaysia introduce the ZR, a full-frame sensor camera and the smallest model in the Z CINEMA series. Developed in collaboration with RED, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, RED Digital Cinema, Inc. (hereinafter "RED"), the ZR delivers high-end cinematic videos through its internal 6K RAW recording, RED-curated colour science, and pro-level audio-all in a lightweight body in a single body kit.

Compact Size, No Compromises

Weighing just 540g*1, the ZR is one of the lightest cinema cameras in its class. Engineered for on-the-go ?lmmaking, its dust-and-drip resistant magnesium alloy body delivers reliability in any setting, from the studio to the great outdoors.

Despite its small set-up, ZR is designed to replace bulky multi-component rigs with the following features:

Internal 6K RAW video capture (R3D NE *2 , N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)

In-camera 32-bit ?oat with 3.5mm jack audio recording with OZO Audio *3 support

Dual Base ISO for optimised exposure control

Direct cloud uploads via Frame.io through NX MobileAir *4

E?cient heat dissipation, allowing 2h+ of silent, continuous recording without overheating

Built-in Cinematic Output

Nikon ZR's nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes that can be previewed in real time

Designed to give ?lmmakers complete creative control right out of the box- Nikon ZR combines cinematic presets, colour ?exibility, and advanced monitoring tools in one streamlined system. Its dedicated Cinematic Video Mode applies standardised shutter angle, frame rate, and colour tone settings for consistent, high -quality output. For stylised looks, users can select from nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes*5, which can be previewed in real time for immediate application.

Notwithstanding, the ZR can support recording in seven video formats, including 12-bit RAW for maximum tonal range and post-production ?exibility, 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88*6p 12-bit RAW recording in REDWideGamutRGB and Log3G10 pro?les, marking the ?rst integration of the RED R3D NE codec into a Nikon camera. time waveform, histogram, and multi-colour zebra overlays, and with support for up to ten 65-point*7 LUTs, alongside 17 and 33- point LUTs for accurate preview or baked-in colour.

The ZR supports LUT monitoring to its 4.0-inch LCD, allowing easy colour grading previews. The ZR also includes real-time waveform, histogram, and multi-colour zebra overlays, and with support for up to ten 65-point LUTs, alongside 17 and 33-point LUTs for accurate preview or baked-in colour.

A con?gurable shutter angle range of 5.6° to 360° allows for true cinematic motion blur, while its deep -learning autofocus system with 273 AF points, 90% x 90% coverage, across nine categories-including people, animals, vehicles, and aircraft. Face detection is capable of recognising subjects as small as 3% of the frame, providing reliable focus even in wide compositions or fast-moving scenes.

Built for Live, Remote, and Multi-Cam Work?ows

Engineered for modern productions, the ZR o?ers the connectivity, audio performance, and system versatility demanded by today's ?lmmakers-all in a complete, self-contained body.

Featuring a comprehensive HDMI and USB-C connectivity, HDMI-CEC*8 tally light compatibility, and ON AIR / PREVIEW indicators, making it an ideal choice for studio-based work?ows, multi-camera environments, and even livestreaming.

The ZR's e?ciency in dissipate heat enables silent operation during takes and supports extended recording without the risk of noise interference or mechanical failure, while its Z mount system ensures ?exibility with a wide range of native lenses, while also supporting adapted third-party options*9 for specialised needs.

On the audio front, the ZR includes the world's ?rst native 32-bit ?oat with 3.5mm jack recording, capturing a wide dynamic range without the risk of clipping, even with just the internal microphone. Its integrated OZO Audio system o?ers ?ve pickup patterns*10-including voice-isolated and 360° modes-and pairs seamlessly with the optional ME- D10 shotgun microphone for broadcast-quality capture without batteries or XLR inputs.

Wireless, Non-Battery-Operated ME-D10 Shotgun Microphone Brings Exceptional Convenience

The ME-D10 is a 32-bit ?oat shotgun microphone compatible with the new digital accessory shoe developed for the ZR. It requires no battery or cable, and the adoption of a shock mount and its compact design make for easy handling.

The microphone o?ers two recording modes, PURE and FOCUS, which can be selected with a switch on the microphone. PURE features a wide dynamic range and a sound design true to the original source, allowing natural and accurate capture of raw audio, including the ambient atmosphere while FOCUS accurately captures the intended voice, even in noisy surroundings such as those outdoors, ensuring clear audio for product presentations and live streams.

Key Speci?cations

RED R3D NE codec

Internal RAW video: 6K/60p (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ) Dual base ISO: 800/6400

Dynamic range: 15+ stops *11

Audio: 32-bit ?oat, OZO Audio, 3.5mm line input

Slow motion: Up to 10x slow motion in Full HD (FHD 239.76p) and presets for 4 x straight-out-of-camera slow motion

Cloud-ready: Frame.io integration

Monitoring: Waveform, histogram, LUTs

Stabilisation: 5-axis IBIS

Build: Magnesium alloy, dust-and-drip resistant

Weight: 540g

Availability

For more information on the ?rmware and other Nikon products, please visit https://www.nikon-asia.com.

ABOUT NIKON

Nikon is the world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology and is globally recognised for setting new standards in product design and performance for its award-winning consumer and professional photographic equipment. Nikon Singapore Pte Ltd distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX compact digital cameras; Nikon sports optics as well as the latest mirrorless cameras in over 50 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.nikon-asia.com/cinema-z-r, or discover the Z series mirrorless camera system and experience new possibilities here: https://www.nikon-asia.com.

*1 Camera body only: approx. 630 g including battery and recording media.

*2 A dedicated codec developed for Nikon cameras to record video in R3D format. The ?le extension is ".R3D".

*3 OZO is a registered trademark of Nokia Technologies Oy.

*4 Software availability varies by market. For more information, please contact your local Nikon service center.

*5 Imaging Recipes must be downloaded from Nikon Imaging Cloud beforehand.

*6 Image area will be cropped to [DX] format (APS-C size).

*7 With recording at video frame rates of 23.976p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p, and 59.94p.

*8 Up to six cameras can be connected.

*9 Certain features may be unavailable when other brands lens adapters are used.

*10 Available when recording with H.264 or H.265 at 59.94p or lower.

*11 Value based on measurement performed by Nikon.



ABOUT FUTUROMIC PHOTO AV SDN. BHD.

Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. ("Futuromic") is a leading distributor of photography, imaging, and audio-visual products in Malaysia, with over three decades of industry experience. Established in 1994, Futuromic has built a robust nationwide presence through an extensive network of authorised dealers, online marketplaces, and its own B2B platform. Futuromic operates across two core distribution segments, Photo Imaging, and IT to meet the evolving needs of professionals, content creators, and technology users alike. Futuromic is Malaysia's only distributor for renowned global brands including DNP, Eureka, GR, Kodak PIXPRO, Nikon, Pentax, Tamron, SanDisk and Western Digital, and master distributor for FujiFilm imaging products. Guided by its tagline "Create Connect Inspire.", Futuromic offers comprehensive product solutions, after-sales support, and community engagement initiatives such as its photography platform, GIVING FRAMES.

For more information, visit www.futuromic.com.

