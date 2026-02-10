Nikon Inc.: Nikon Introduces the ACTION and ACTION ZOOM Binoculars

Take a Look at Nikon's New Action Series of Binoculars with Incredible Clarity and Affordable Pricing

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Today Nikon has announced the introduction of the new ACTION and ACTION ZOOM binocular series. Whether birding, hiking or spotting the scenery, these new binoculars give users an affordable option for incredible clarity at a variety of distances.

These new ACTION series are the successor models to the popular and highly acclaimed ACULON A211 binoculars, which are the standard Porro prism type models in Nikon's binocular lineup. The ACTION and ACTION ZOOM series consists of seven models; 8x42, 10x42, 7x50, 10x50, 12x50, 16x50 and 10-22x50. All models feature newly developed optical systems as well as new exterior designs, giving users enhanced handling and usability and improved performance for both optical quality and ergonomic handling compared to previous models.

The 10x42, 12x50, and 16x50 models provide an apparent field of view of 60 degrees or more, qualifying them as wide field of view models. Eye relief has also been extended for most of the models in the series, (except the 16x50 model) offering long eye relief of 15mm or more - ensuring comfortable viewing even while wearing eyeglasses or sunglasses.

Regarding the exterior design, the new series adopts an ergonomic form that provides excellent operability and a secure, comfortable grip. The binocular body employs aluminum alloy and is encased in rubber armor that ensures a secure grip and comfortable handling, realizing high durability which users can confidently rely on.

In addition, the ACTION Series offers improved specifications in a wide-ranging lineup of models, with attractive pricing. This makes the ACTION and ACTION ZOOM series models an ideal choice for both those who are new to binoculars, as well as experienced users seeking reliable performance.

Key Features of the ACTION Series

Ergonomic design for excellent handling and a secure grip

Multilayer-coated lenses and large objective lens diameter for delivering bright, clear images

Rubber armoring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Aluminum alloy body employed for enhanced durability

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers (except 16x50)

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint (except 10-22x50)

Wide apparent field of view (61.4° for 10x42, 60.8° for 12x50, 60.8° for 16x50)

Smooth zoom function via the zoom lever (10-22x50 only)

Compatible with a tripod using optional tripod adapter (TRA-2 and TRA-3)

Price and Availability

The new Nikon ACTION series of Binoculars will be available in Early March 2026 for the following Suggested Retail pricing:* ACTION 8x42 - $119.95, ACTION 10x42 -$129.95, ACTION 7x50 - $139.95, ACTION 10x50 - $149.95, ACTION 12x50 - $159.95, ACTION 16x50 - $169.95, ACTION ZOOM - 10-22x50 $199.95.

For more information about current Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon?

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreational Optics including premium binoculars, fieldscopes and laser rangefinders; products expertly engineered from Nikon's vast experience as the global leader in precision optics. Nikon is renowned for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of consumer and professional equipment for video and image capture, including the revolutionary Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR optics. For more information on Nikon's full line of recreational optics, please visit us online or dial (800) NIKON-US. Connect with Nikon Outdoors USA on Facebook, Threads and Instagram.

ACTION 8x42 ACTION 10x42 ACTION 7x50 ACTION 10x50 ACTION 12x50 ACTION 16x50 ACTION ZOOM 10-22x50 Magnification (×) 8 10 7 10 12 16 10-22 Effective diameter of objective lens (mm) 42 42 50 50 50 50 50 Angular field of view (real) (°) 8 6.8 6.4 6.4 5.6 4.2 3.9*2 Angular field of view (apparent) (°)*1 58.4 61.4 42.7 58.4 60.8 60.8 37.6*2 Eye relief (mm) 17.3 16.1 19.6 17.3 16.1 13 16.3*2 Length (mm/in.) 149/5.9 149/5.9 193/7.6 185/7.3 185/7.3 185/7.3 202/8.0 Width (mm/in.) 193/7.6 193/7.6 200/7.9 200/7.9 200/7.9 200/7.9 200/7.9 Depth (mm/in.) 59/2.3 59/2.3 66/2.6 66/2.6 66/2.6 66/2.6 66/2.6 Weight (g/oz.) 790/27.9 790/27.9 935/33.0 935/33.0 945/33.3 940/33.2 950/33.5

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

Every effort has been made to ensure specifications and claims are accurate, but they may be subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1: Apparent field of view: Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2015 standard.

2: When minimum magnification (10x) is selected.

