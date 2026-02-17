Nikon Inc.: Nikon Introduces The Ultra Compact Trailblazer II Binocular

Nikons Latest Rugged and Super Portable Binocular Series are Ready for any Adventure

MELVILLE, NY AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Nikon Vision Co., Ltd., Today, Nikon announced the release of new TRAILBLAZER II binoculars. These binoculars improve upon the original "TRAILBLAZER," models which were made popular for their small size, durable build and versatile optics.

The TRAILBLAZER II series is available in two models: 8x25 and 10x25. Featuring a waterproof, compact fold-up design, these binoculars are easy to carry without adding bulk to your bag - ideal for outdoor activities, travel, and everyday outings. Additionally, both models offer a comfortably wide field of view, allowing users to easily acquire and observe subjects at a distance.

The exterior has been completely renewed to combine an advanced design with the excellent operability and handling. The easy-to-grip, ultra-light and ergonomic design ensures reliable performance and comfortable ease of use, even in active situations.

The TRAILBLAZER II models are compact binoculars that provide outstanding portability and high optical performance in a newly refined design, making them the ideal compact binoculars for a wide range of uses, including outdoor activities and travel. Now, users will be able to enjoy more comfortable, accessible observation than ever before.

Key Features of the TRAILBLAZER II

Easy-to-grip, advanced ergonomic design realizing excellent operability

Waterproof structure with nitrogen-filled body for reliable outdoor use

Delivers an immersive viewing experience with a wide field of view. In particular, the 8×25 model features a wide apparent field of view of 60.3°.

Compact, lightweight fold-up design for excellent portability

Multilayer-coated lenses provide a bright and clear field of view

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Rubber armoring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Aluminum alloy body for enhanced durability

Price and Availability

The new Nikon TRAILBLAZER II series of Binoculars will be available in Early March 2026 for a suggested retail price of $119.95* for the TRAILBLAZER 8x25, and $119.95* for the TRAILBLAZER 10x25 models.

For more information about current Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon?

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreational Optics including premium binoculars, fieldscopes and laser rangefinders; products expertly engineered from Nikon's vast experience as the global leader in precision optics. Nikon is renowned for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of consumer and professional equipment for video and image capture, including the revolutionary Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR optics. For more information on Nikon's full line of recreational optics, please visit us online or dial (800) NIKON-US. Connect with Nikon Outdoors USA on Facebook, Threads and Instagram.

# # #

Specifications

TRAILBLAZER II 8x25 TRAILBLAZER II 10x25 Magnification (×) 8 10 Effective diameter of objective lens (mm) 25 25 Angular field of view (real) (°) 8.3 6.5 Angular field of view (apparent) (°)*1 60.3 59.2 Eye relief (mm) 10 10 Length (mm/in.) 100/3.9 100/3.9 Width (mm/in.) 114 (69) *2 / 4.5 (2.7) *2 114 (69) *2 / 4.5 (2.7) *2 Depth (?/in.) 44 (55) *2 / 1.7 (2.2) *2 44 (55) *2 / 1.7 (2.2) *2 Weight (g/oz.) 310 / 10.9 310 / 10.9

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

Every effort has been made to ensure specifications and claims are accurate, but they may be subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

*1: Apparent field of view: Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2015 standard.

*2: Folded.

Press Contacts:

Nikon USA

Geoff Coalter: Geoffrey.Coalter@Nikonusa.com

press.nikonusa.com

SOURCE: Nikon Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nikon-introduces-the-ultra-compact-trailblazer-ii-binocular-1136464