Nikon Inc.: Nikon Expands Popular Monarch and Prostaff Binocular Lines

New PROSTAFF P7 and MONARCH M5 Models Increase Objective Lens for Brighter Views, yet are the Lightest in Their Class1 Thanks to Refined Optics

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Nikon has announced the addition of 10x50 and 12x50 models to the popular MONARCH M5 and PROSTAFF P7 binocular lines with increased objective lens diameters. These new models feature higher light-gathering capability and resolution, producing a realistic and dynamic viewing experience for birding, exploring, sightseeing, stargazing, outdoor adventures - all with minimal weight.

Both of the new PROSTAFF P7 and MONARCH M5 models are the lightest in their class, thanks to a refined optical design and enhanced structural engineering. Nikon's expertise in optics has helped to overcome the challenge of added weight that typically accompanies increased lens diameter in order to create binoculars that are comfortable to use and carry all day. Additionally, the 12x50 P7 and M5 models feature a wide apparent field of view of more than 60 degrees, allowing users to enjoy an immersive and expansive field of view.

New Monarch M5 10x50 /12x50 models

The premium MONARCH M5 10x50 and 12x50 binoculars feature high optical performance with a large-diameter yet lightweight body, providing genuine observation experiences that will satisfy even dedicated hobby enthusiasts.

Like other models in the MONARCH M5 series, the MONARCH M5 10x50 and 12x50 employ ED glass to deliver high contrast and high resolution, while multilayer coating is applied to all lenses and prisms to help ensure a brighter view. These binoculars employ a dielectric high-reflective multilayer coating and phase-correction coating to achieve brighter images with natural color fidelity, making the user's view more realistic than ever.

Ideal not only for birdwatching but also for a wide range of other uses including outdoor activities, stargazing, and marine use, these models are great companions for diverse scenarios.

Key Features of the MONARCH M5 10x50 /12x50

Lightest body among 50mm-diameter objective lens binoculars employing extra-low dispersion (ED) glass.

Large 50mm diameter objective lenses deliver dynamic views

Wide apparent field of view for an immersive experience (60.8° for 12x50 model)

Stylish, refined exterior design

Extra-low dispersion (ED) glass for high contrast and resolution

All lenses and prisms are multilayer coated for brighter images

Dielectric high-reflective multilayer and phase-correction coatings are employed

A versatile lineup for various viewing situations

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Rubber armoring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Flip-down objective lens caps are attached to the body to prevent loss

Optional tripod adaptor TRA-3 enables attachment to a tripod

New PROSTAFF P7 10x50 and 12x50 binoculars

The affordable PROSTAFF P7 series now offers an even broader range of options to suit viewing preferences and various usages. As with other models in the PROSTAFF P7 series, these binoculars employ dielectric high-reflective multilayer coating and phase-correction coating, with multilayer coating applied to all lenses and prisms. This helps to ensure a bright and clear field of view.

These binoculars were engineered with thoughtful features to increase reliability, which also allows them to be optimal for use in a variety of conditions. The waterproof and armored binoculars also have an oil- and water-repellent coating that resists smudges and dirt, as well as a diopter adjustment ring locking system that prevents unintentional movement during use.

Ideal for a wide range of applications such as birdwatching, outdoor recreation, stargazing and marine use, the PROSTAFF P7 10x50 and 12x50 are recommended for users who wish to enjoy immersive viewing experiences with ease.

Key Features PROSTAFF P7 10x50/12x50

Lightestbody among 50mm-diameter objective lens binoculars

Large 50mm diameter objective lenses deliver dynamic views

Wide apparent field of view for an immersive experience (60.8° for 12x50 model)

Stylish, refined exterior design

Dielectric high-reflective multilayer and phase-correction coatings are employed

Oil- and water-repellent coatings on the objective lens and eyepieces

All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images

Diopter adjustment ring locking system prevents unintentional rotation

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Rubber armored exterior for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fiberglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Optional tripod adaptor TRA-3 enables attachment to a tripod

Price and Availability

The new Nikon PROSTAFF P7 10x50 will be available for $269.95 SRP* while the P7 12x50 models will sell for $279.95 SRP* The new Nikon MONARCH M5 10x50 and 12x50 models will be available for $389.95* and $399.95 respectively.* All of these models will be available starting in Early March.

For more information about current Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon?

Nikon Inc. is the U.S. distributor of Nikon Sports and Recreational Optics including premium binoculars, fieldscopes and laser rangefinders; products expertly engineered from Nikon's vast experience as the global leader in precision optics. Nikon is renowned for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of consumer and professional equipment for video and image capture, including the revolutionary Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR optics. For more information on Nikon's full line of recreational optics, please visit us online or dial (800) NIKON-US. Connect with Nikon Outdoors USA on Facebook, Threads and Instagram.

SPECIFICATIONS

MONARCH M5 10x50 MONARCH M5 12x50 PROSTAFF P7 10x50 PROSTAFF P7 12x50 Magnification (×) 10 12 10 12 Effective diameter of objective lens (mm) 50 50 50 50 Angular field of view (real) (°) 6 5.6 6 5.6 Angular field of view (apparent) (°)2 55.3 60.8 55.3 60.8 Eye relief (mm) 19.3 16.4 19.3 16.4 Length (mm/in.) 166/6.5 166/6.5 169/6.7 169/6.7 Width (mm/in.) 133/5.2 133/5.2 133/5.2 133/5.2 Depth (mm/in.) 58/2.3 58/2.3 58/2.3 58/2.3 Weight (g/oz.) 640/22.6 650/22.9 630/22.2 645/22.8

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

Every effort has been made to ensure specifications and claims are accurate, but they may be subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1. As of February 17th, 2026, among binoculars with a 50mm-diameter objective lens and 10× or 12× magnification that had been released at that time. Based on Nikon Vision research.

2. Apparent field of view is calculated based on the ISO14132-1:2015 standard

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

SOURCE: Nikon Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nikon-expands-popular-monarch-and-prostaff-binocular-lines-1139859