

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence remained less negative in September, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment improved further and remained above the long-term average.



The consumer confidence index rose to -6.6 in September from -7.6 in August. However, the score is well below the long-term average of -2.7.



The data was collected from 1,260 people between September 1 and 18.



Consumers' views on their own economy at present remained almost unchanged and cautious, while expectations regarding Finland's economy in 12 months improved slightly.



In September, the time was no longer considered as unfavorable for buying durable goods, and plans to buy a dwelling continued to be notably low.



Concerns regarding the general unemployment situation in the country stayed pessimistic, and consumers estimated in September that consumer prices would go up by 3.8 percent over the next year.



The industrial confidence index rose to +3.0 in September from -1.0 in August, the Federation of Finnish Industries said. The confidence was above the long-term average of 0.



Production is expected to show a clear increase in the coming months, and the order backlog has started to improve, the survey said.



Business confidence strengthened in the construction and retail spheres, while it was seen as easing in services, though it remained positive.



