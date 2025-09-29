

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.1734 against the euro and 1.3449 against the pound, from early highs of 1.1705 and 1.3407, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 4-day lows of 148.65 and 0.7955 from early highs of 149.42 and 0.7976, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to 4-day lows of 0.6574, 0.5793 and 1.3918 from early highs of 0.6547, 0.5770 and 1.3939, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.18 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 144.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.60 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News