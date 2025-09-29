Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Admission of New Shares and Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Admission of New Shares and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 September 2025

Fidelity European Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Admission of New Shares and Total Voting Rights

On 26 September 2025 Fidelity European Trust PLC (the "Company") announced that applications had been made for 111,902,155 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to listing on the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (together, "Admission"). The Company is pleased to confirm that Admission took place at 8.00 a.m. today.

As a result, the Company's share capital now consists of 514,832,678 ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), with each share holding one voting right, and an additional 13,517,387 ordinary shares held in treasury. The figure of 514,832,678 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited

+44 (0)20 7961 4240

George Bayer

Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Sponsor & Financial Adviser to FEV)

+44 (0)20 7649 6823

Douglas Armstrong

Andrew Clark

Jamie Seedhouse


© 2025 PR Newswire
