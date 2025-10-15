Fidelity European Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company') TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury Number of shares repurchased: 400,000 Date of transaction: 15 October 2025 Average share price paid per share (GBp): 420.050 Lowest share price paid per share (GBp): 420.050 Highest share price paid per share (GBp): 420.050 Following this transaction the Company has: Issued Share Capital: 528,350,065 Total Shares held in Treasury: 16,617,387 Total Voting Rights: 511,732,678 Notes: 1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights. Contact: Smita Amin For and on behalf of FIL Investments International Company Secretary 01737836347