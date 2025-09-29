

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased for the second straight month in August, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in August, though slower than the 0.7 percent increase in July.



Retail sales of cultural and recreation goods grew 2.8 over the month, and those of other household equipment rose by 1.9 percent. On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel dropped by 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased slightly to 5.0 percent from 5.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News