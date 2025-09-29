

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic sentiment improved for the second straight month in September, though slightly, and remained below normal level, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 98.0 in September from 97.9 in August. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



Among components, the morale for the retail sector remained more positive in September as the corresponding index climbed to 109.2 from 108.8, and the measure for the construction sector improved to 88.3 from 85.3.



Data showed that the confidence index for manufacturing increased to 100.8 from 100.6. Meanwhile, services confidence eased to 111.0 from 111.1.



Turkish consumers remained more pessimistic in September, with the corresponding index falling to 83.9 from 84.3 in August.



