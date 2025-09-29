

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate held steady in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net unemployment rate was 2.6 percent in August, the same as in the previous month.



The number of unemployed people was 77,100 in August compared to 77,000 in the prior month.



In August, the number of activated unemployed has remained unchanged, while the number of non-activated unemployed increased by 100, the agency said.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, also held steady for the third straight month at 1.1 percent.



