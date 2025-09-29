

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were slightly higher on Monday despite concerns of a looming U.S. government shutdown.



On a light day on the economic front, U.K. mortgage approvals declined in August and consumer credit remained flat, data from the Bank of England showed.



The number of mortgage approvals fell by 500 to 64,700 in August. This was below the expected level of 65,000.



Secured lending dropped by GBP 0.2 billion to GBP 4.3 billion in August after falling by GBP 0.9 billion in July. Net borrowing of consumer credit by individuals remained flat at GBP 1.7 billion in August.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up by 0.3 percent to 555.98 after gaining 0.8 percent on Friday.



The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up half a percent.



Higher metal prices boosted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbing 1-3 percent.



Banks slipped into the red, with Commerzbank falling 2.6 percent and Deutsche Bank declining 0.8 percent.



Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis edged down slightly after appointing Joao Laranjo as its new Chief Financial Officer.



CMC Markets soared 5.4 percent in London after extending its technology partnership with Australia's Westpac.



Pets At Home, a British retailer of pets, gained 1 percent on naming a new CFO. Drugmaker GSK surged 2.7 percent. CEO Emma Walmsley is stepping down after almost nine years and will be succeeded by its chief commercial officer, Luke Miels.



