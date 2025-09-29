VGP NV: VGP Announces Sustainability Milestones With Highest Industrial New Construction Breeam Score Ever Globally

Building B in VGP Park Arad, Romania, has been certified with BREEAM Outstanding, obtaining a score of 96.3%: the highest BREEAM International New Construction score awarded for an industrial building in the world ever

VGP Park Legnano, Italy, obtained the BREEAM outstanding certificate, being the first building across all use categories in Italy to receive this

Half of VGP's buildings delivered in the first half of 2025 has been certified BREEAM Outstanding

29 September 2025 - Antwerp: VGP, a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions, announces a series of milestone sustainability achievements, including a record BREEAM score globally and multiple certificates across its portfolio. These achievements underscore VGP's ambition to support Europe's industrial future by providing high-quality environmental standards and responsible development that meet the needs of modern industry demands. The company aims to create flexible, tailor-made, and future-ready environments where businesses can grow, and communities benefit. This is being enabled by its in-house technical competence, having more than 60% of international engineers among its employees.

Highest BREEAM International New Construction score globally for VGP Park Arad, Romania

Building B in VGP Park Arad, Romania, has been awarded the BREEAM Outstanding certificate with a score of 96.3%. This marks the highest BREEAM International New Construction score awarded to an industrial building in the world. Among others, the development team implemented a comprehensive energy strategy aimed at minimising energy losses. This was achieved through the design, construction, and testing of a highly energy-efficient and airtight building envelope. A solar system was installed to fully cover the building's operational energy needs, as well as part of the energy required for appliances and production equipment. Smart building technologies have also been put in place for monitoring and reducing environmental impact.

Building B includes 21,000 m² of high-precision manufacturing space, modern offices, and employee-focused amenities, developed for VAT Group, a global leader in vacuum valve technology. User wellbeing and comfort were crucial throughout the project: thermal and acoustic conditions were thoroughly analysed and optimised. Inclusive design and accessibility were key priorities and VGP also provided the base for a fully equipped gym, a canteen, and landscaped green leisure areas.

"Achieving such an exceptional BREEAM score was only possible due to the close collaboration with VGP's team, which started early in the concept design stage. Throughout the process, every BREEAM requirement was carefully implemented and monitored, with remarkable attention to detail. Beyond technical compliance, this reflects VGP's genuine commitment to sustainability and quality. This project is a clear example of how early alignment, consistent follow-up, and shared ambition can lead to great performance", says Youcef Maharzi, Key Account Manager - BRE Group Limited, United Kingdom.

First BREEAM Outstanding Building in Italy

In another landmark achievement, VGP Park Legnano, offering 22,000 m² of leasable space located near Milan, has received the BREEAM Outstanding certificate, making it the first building in Italy, across all use categories, to attain this rating. Key sustainability features include a 1 MWp solar system for on-site renewable energy generation, a green façade and 8,000 m² of landscaped green areas, energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, and flexible office layouts designed for adaptability. Furthermore, the park has been developed on a regenerated urban site, formerly the historic Cantoni Cotton Mill, promoting sustainable land use.

Half of 2025 Deliveries Certified BREEAM Outstanding

VGP continues to scale its sustainability efforts across its portfolio. Committed to BREEAM excellent as the minimum level for its building standard, 50% of all buildings delivered in the first half of 2025 have been certified BREEAM Outstanding, demonstrating the company's strategic focus on environmental performance, energy efficiency, and sustainable construction standards.

VGP remains dedicated to expanding its portfolio with environmentally responsible developments, aligning with European and global climate goals and delivering value for communities, clients, and investors. Its sustainability achievements are aligned with its vision to support Europe's reindustrialisation, combining high-quality sustainable building practices, engineering precision, and strong environmental standards with integrated renewable energy systems on prime locations.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 380 full-time employees in 18 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In June 2025, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to €5.4 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.6 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

