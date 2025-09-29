Yiren Digital Gains Increasing Momentum with Internet Insurance Business, Driving Strategic Second Growth Curve

Accelerating AI Innovation toFind New Growth Driver

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia, announced increasing growth momentum in its internet insurance business. The Company has continued to strategically evolve and expand this business by leveraging innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to precisely identify and capture customer demands within existing acquisition channels, while building a scalable foundation for future growth.

Accelerated Growth with Expanding User Base

Yiren Digital's internet insurance business has demonstrated strong growth momentum since it began scaling in the first quarter of 2025. As of September 25, 2025, the cumulative number of registered users reached 4.3 million. The growth was driven by accelerated customer adoption and the proven scalability of Yiren Digital's AI-powered insurance discovery and delivery platform. The Company expects this positive trajectory to persist through the second half of 2025.

"Our AI-powered approach is transforming how customers access insurance coverage and driving growth," stated Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and CEO of Yiren Digital. "By continuously integrating insurance solutions into various use case scenarios where customers are already engaged, we're building a seamless insurance experience that makes coverage more accessible and intuitive. "

"We are strategically positioned to expand the potential of AI-driven demand discovery," added Mr. Ning Tang. "Our continued investment in technological advancement enables us to identify and develop new market opportunities as they emerge, building a sustainable foundation for long-term growth in this high-value business segment."

Building a High-Value Business Model with Strong Unit Economics

Currently, the platform has established strategic partnerships with a range of leading insurance carriers to offer comprehensive coverage solutions encompassing health, critical illness, accident, property and casualty, and travel insurance products. This diversified portfolio addresses the full spectrum of customer insurance needs through an innovative digital platform.

This scalable business model is powered by advanced AI technology that effectively identifies qualified prospects within the Company's existing customer ecosystem, significantly reducing dependence on conventional marketing channels while driving operational efficiency.

Strategic AI Development Enhances Customer Demand Discovery

Yiren Digital continues to enhance its proprietary AI-driven platform that analyzes customer behavior patterns to identify insurance needs through user interaction data. The Company's multi-modal technology demonstrates exceptional precision, successfully identifying potential customers with a 98% approval probability from insurance carriers.

Yiren Digital's integrated sales and marketing platform connects with carrier insurance systems, utilizing customer digital engagement analytics to optimize the user experience. Through the implementation of OCR and speech recognition technologies, the platform delivers a streamlined onboarding process that reduces customer dropout rates by more than 30%.

Ongoing Innovation and Strategic Development

Yiren Digital remains focused on enhancing its AI capabilities to uncover additional product demand opportunities. By applying advanced machine learning and predictive analytics, Yiren Digital aims to uncover subtle patterns in customer behavior, anticipate emerging insurance needs, and translate these insights into innovative product solutions.

To support this, the Company continues to invest in self-developed technologies to handle increasingly complex and dynamic data sets. These upgrades will allow Yiren Digital to deliver more personalized and efficient solutions. Additionally, the Company is enhancing its AI-driven customer interaction models - from natural language processing to image and voice recognition - to create seamless, user-friendly experiences across channels.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services and tailor-made insurance solutions. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and financial security of individuals, families, and businesses. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com/.

