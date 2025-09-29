

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ruling pro-EU party of President Maia Sandu has won the parliamentary elections in Moldova.



With only half of the electorate turning out, the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) secured more than 50 percent of the votes.



With the counting of votes almost over by early Monday, the pro-Russian main opposition party Patriotic Electoral Bloc could win only less than 25 percent of votes.



The result ensures comfortable majority for PAS in the 101-member parliament, and enables it to form a government of its own, according to reports.



After casting her ballot, President Sandu accused Russia of 'massive interference' in the election, which was crucial in the country's path to the European Union.



Former president and the leader of the Patriotic Bloc, Igor Dodan called for protests outside the parliament in the capital Chisinau alleging meddling in the election process from the West.



