

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales growth moderated in August after accelerating in the previous two months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.2 percent rise in July.



Among categories, the largest annual growth was observed in sales of motor trades, which expanded by 9.8 percent, followed by sales in hardware, paints, and glass with an increase of 7.8 percent. Meanwhile, sales of textiles, clothing and footwear logged a decline of 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in August, in contrast to the 0.9 percent increase a month ago.



At the same time, the sales value dropped 0.3 percent monthly, while they grew 4.9 percent yearly in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News