

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The death toll in the Michigan church shooting and arson attack at the weekend has risen to four.



A man rammed his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sunday morning, opened fire indiscriminately at worshipers, and set the building on fire.



The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford from the nearby city of Burton, was later shot dead in an encounter with the police in the chapel's parking area.



At least eight people were injured in the shooting, police said.



Hundreds of people had reportedly gathered for service at the Grand Blanc chapel in Grand Blanc, a town 60 miles northwest of Detroit.



The FBI is investigating the attack as an 'act of targeted violence.'



This is the latest incident of gun violence in a place of worship in the United States in recent months.



