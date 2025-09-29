With $150 Million Banked, Datavault AI is Making "Proof" the Next Billion-Dollar Asset Class

BEAVERTON, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Markets have always been built on one thing: trust. You trust that the barrel of oil you buy is real. You trust that the title to your home is valid. You trust that the bar of gold in a vault is actually gold. Without that trust, commerce collapses. Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT ) is taking that concept and giving it a twenty-first-century upgrade. The company is not simply selling data solutions. It is creating the rails for proof itself to be traded as an asset class.

Think about the way oil became financialized. At first, it was just a liquid pulled out of the ground. Then it became the foundation for futures markets that drive global economies. Real estate followed the same arc. Once you could securitize and standardize it, you could trade it as REITs. Data is now hitting that same moment. Until now, it has been treated like an unruly byproduct - siloed, unstructured, and often more liability than asset. Datavault flips the script. It turns data into proof that can be authenticated, secured, and monetized. Proof becomes not just documentation. It becomes currency.

That shift is enormous because once proof is an asset, it can be priced, traded, and collateralized. It is no longer something you show in an audit. It is something you can build markets around. When those markets begin to scale, the companies that own the rails are not participants; they are the gatekeepers. Datavault is positioning itself to be one of those key monitors.And with a new $150 million in capital from Scilex Holding , DVLT may honor that role faster than anyone might have expected.

Proof Is Not Optional Anymore

The timing could not be better. Counterfeits drain more than a trillion dollars from global brands every year. Diploma mills and fake credentials cost employers billions. Recycling credits are often gamed through paperwork that appears legitimate on paper but fails in practice. Even biotech, the cutting edge of science, faces issues with data silos and unverifiable trial results. All of these are symptoms of the same disease: the absence of trustworthy proof.

Datavault's answer is simple, but profound. Take the object, credential, or dataset, and wrap it in immutable proof. That proof becomes a digital twin, tethered to secure exchanges, and ready to be verified in real-time. A sneaker isn't just a sneaker anymore. It's a verified asset that can prove its authenticity forever. A vial of medicine isn't just liquid in a glass. It's an accountable supply chain record that travels with it. A recycling credit isn't a slip of paper. It's a verified action embedded in a system that can't be gamed.

Once you start to see proof this way, the applications explode. Baseball cards, luxury handbags, gold bars, wine grapes, advertising impressions, clinical trial data - everything becomes a candidate. And the common thread is that the world doesn't just want these items. It wants to trust them. Proof is no longer optional. It is the oxygen of commerce. And Datavault is building the oxygen tanks.

Turning Proof Into a Marketplace

Of course, proof by itself is valuable, but it becomes transformative when you can trade it. That is where Datavault's exchanges come into play. Just as commodity markets standardized barrels of oil and ounces of gold, Datavault is creating standardized marketplaces for proof. The International NIL Exchange for athlete licensing. The International Elements Exchange for materials. The American Politics Exchange for political data. These aren't theoretical ideas. They are real exchanges being readied for launch.

The genius of these exchanges is that they take proof out of the shadows and put it into circulation. No longer is authenticity locked inside a single database or stamped on a certificate. It becomes an asset that can be verified, priced, and transacted across borders. That opens the door to entirely new revenue streams for industries that have been hemorrhaging value to fraud and counterfeits.

And here's the kicker: once proof is trading on exchanges, the value compounds. More participants mean more liquidity. More liquidity means better pricing. Better pricing attracts more participants. It is the same flywheel that turned oil, real estate, and even carbon credits into billion-dollar markets. Proof is the next link in that chain, and Datavault is building the platform to make it real.

The Capital to Scale the Vision

None of this would matter without the resources to make it happen. That's where the $150 million strategic investment from Scilex Holding Company comes in. This was not a lifeline or a patch job. It was a complete reset of Datavault's balance sheet. Bank account flush with capital. Projects fully funded. The company that was once underestimated is now armed with the capital to push its exchanges, supercomputer, and acoustic science division into execution mode.

Scilex isn't just a financial backer. It is a biotech heavyweight with deep ties in a $288 billion data analytics market. That means Datavault doesn't just get money. It gets a bridge into one of the most data-intensive industries in the world. Genomics, pharmaceuticals, clinical trials, biofuels - all of them generate oceans of data that need proof. By aligning with Scilex, Datavault now has a launchpad into biotech at the exact moment the sector is demanding trustworthy AI.

And that's the beauty of treating proof as an asset class. Once it proves its worth in biotech, the model can be exported everywhere else. The same infrastructure can power education, advertising, entertainment, luxury goods, and recycling. The trunk is the same, the branches are infinite. Each one grows off the same core, and each one expands the canopy.

The Foundation of a New Economy

Markets love to invent slogans about "trust." But without proof, trust is just marketing. Datavault is changing that. It is embedding proof at the level of objects and data, then giving that proof a marketplace where it can be monetized. That is not a point solution. That is infrastructure. And infrastructure is where the long-term value always accrues.

We have seen this story before. Oil became a tradable asset once it was standardized. Real estate became financialized once it was securitized. Carbon credits created markets once they could be certified. Proof is following that same trajectory. The only difference is that the scope is bigger, touching every industry from biotech to baseball cards.

That's why the Datavault story feels less like a microcap pivot and more like the foundation of a new marketplace. The vault is built, the patents are stacked, the capital is secured, and heavyweight partners are in place. Now the company is turning proof into a tradable asset, just as oil, gold, and carbon credits once rewrote the rules of commerce. The difference is scale - the canvas is bigger and the impact broader. Proof is currency now, and Datavault is the mint that stamps it, the exchange that trades it, and the vault where its value compounds.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of DataVault AI, Inc. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. DataVault AI, Inc. and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in DataVault AI, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) works on a retainer basis with IR Agency, Inc. to provide press release, editorial, digital media, and consulting services. Accordingly, IR Agency, Inc. may engage HPM to create content SPONSORED CONTENT relating to multiple public companies during the term of its retainer. Up to ten thousand dollars of the retainer received will be allocated toward the creation and syndication of content about DataVault AI, Inc. Because of this arrangement, this content should be considered sponsored content. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this statement. This disclosure is made in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable regulations governing sponsored investment content.

EMAIL contact for this release: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Datavault AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/with-150-million-banked-datavault-ai-is-making-%22proof%22-the-next-billio-1079099