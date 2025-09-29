Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 14:02
11,100 Euro
-0,89 % -0,100
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,20014:03
11,10011,15014:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY43,620+1,07 %
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR11,100-0,89 %
