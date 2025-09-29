Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has invested in Rehuman, a UK-based insurtech startup that is aiming to reinvent customer engagement in the insurance industry. The investment, made through Accenture Ventures, will help insurance companies harness data and agentic AI to deliver more connected and highly personalized customer experiences, fostering deeper engagement and establishing a long-term competitive advantage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929034576/en/

Accenture has invested in Rehuman, a UK-based insurtech startup that is aiming to reinvent customer engagement in the insurance industry.

For insurance brokers, Rehuman's AI-powered engagement platform and digital wallet use intelligent engagement tools to enhance broker-client relationships and drive customer loyalty. Brokers can create a dynamic new digital engagement channel that provides automated alerts on renewals, potential policy lapses, and personalized insurance recommendations, improving customer engagement and retention.

Policyholders can use Rehuman's digital wallet to upload, manage, and securely store policies-including auto, health, life and more-in a single centralized location. Rehuman's platform uses advanced AI to decode complex coverage details, identify potential gaps and compare alternative insurance plans.

"Insurance companies today need digital tools that don't just inform, but genuinely empower policyholders," said Khalid Lahraoui, Accenture's Insurance industry group lead. "Our investment in Rehuman's AI-powered wallet goes beyond digital convenience it transforms how insurers and brokers engage with policyholders, creating more seamless, personalized and meaningful experiences."

"The Rehuman digital wallet is just the beginning of our bigger vision to empower brokers, managing general agents (MGAS), insurance and bancassurance companies with a real competitive advantage. Powered by a custom AI model, we're giving them the ability to turn customer engagement into business revenue," said Aaron Sherwood, Founder CEO of Rehuman.

Accenture's investment will enable Rehuman to scale its operations and further embed AI into insurer and broker platforms. Rehuman will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture's domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 779,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Rehuman

Rehuman is a customer experience platform for brokers and insurers, powered by our own custom AI model. By delivering live engagement and retention intelligence, Rehuman gives brokers a competitive advantage to anticipate client needs, strengthen relationships, and grow loyalty, while enabling insurers to provide more personalized and seamless policyholder experiences. The result is a smarter, more human-centred approach to insurance one that empowers brokers, supports insurers, and builds lasting trust with clients.

Copyright 2025 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929034576/en/

Contacts:

Keerthi Goutham

Accenture

+91 99000 94099

keerthi.goutham@accenture.com



Victoria Holmes

Accenture

+44 7446 277749

victoria.holmes@accenture.com