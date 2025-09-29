St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of key leadership appointments to its Board of Directors and executive team, effective September 29, 2025. These appointments strengthen the Company's governance, capital market and operational expertise as it advances its flagship Moosehead Gold Project and other exploration initiatives in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Denis Laviolette has been appointed as Director, Executive Chairman, and CEO. Mr. Laviolette brings more than 20 years of experience in mining, exploration, capital markets, and corporate leadership, with a proven track record of driving strategic growth. He began his career as a production and exploration geologist in some of Canada's major mining camps, including Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Red Lake, as well as internationally in Norway and Ghana, before moving into capital markets as a mining analyst with Pinetree Capital. He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (formerly GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.), a technology and investment issuer with more than $50M in assets. Under his leadership, EarthLabs pioneered the use of artificial intelligence for mineral exploration; the brand "Goldspot" team and technology were sold to ALS Limited (ASX: ALQ) in 2022 for ~$30M. EarthLabs has since acquired CEO.CA Technologies Ltd., one of the largest investor platforms with more than 12 million users and expanded into complementary mining media through the acquisition of The Northern Miner Group, publishers of The Northern Miner, Canadian Mining Journal, and MINING.COM. He is also the founder and former President/CEO of New Found Gold Corp (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE: NFGC), where he was instrumental in one of Canada's most significant high-grade gold discoveries at the Queensway Project in Newfoundland. His expertise will guide Sokoman's vision and operational strategy as the Company continues to develop its high-potential mineral projects.

Timothy Froude, P.Geo., has transitioned to the role of President, having previously served as President and CEO of Sokoman. Mr. Froude brings more than 35 years of mineral exploration experience. He began his career with Inco Ltd., spending nearly a decade on projects in North America and overseas, and was part of the team that discovered the Bobby's Pond massive sulphide deposit in central Newfoundland. He is also credited with the discovery of the Valentine Lake gold deposit in central Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold mine, recently commissioned by Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX). Throughout his career, Mr. Froude has held senior roles with Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., Crosshair Exploration & Mining Corp, and Golden Dory Resources Ltd., and served as Executive Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Chamber of Mineral Resources (now Mining NL). A graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland, his deep knowledge of Sokoman's operations and exploration portfolio will continue to drive the Company's commitment to responsible and sustainable exploration.

Gary Nassif, P.Geo., has been appointed as a Director. Mr. Nassif is a professional geologist with more than 30 years of experience in gold, base-metal, and diamond exploration across Canada, the United States, and sub-Saharan Africa. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of LODE Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (formerly Stratabound), and also Jerritt Canyon Gold, previously owned by Sprott Mining Inc. and acquired by First Majestic Silver Corp. Mr. Nassif is currently President and CEO of Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL), a Director of Kirkland Lake Discoveries (TSXV: KLDC), and a Director of Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS). His previous roles include Manager of Exploration Services for Kerr Mines Inc., Northern Gold Mining Inc., and Trelawney Mining & Exploration Inc., prior to its $608 million acquisition by IAMGOLD (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) in 2012. He holds an M.Sc. in Geology from McGill University, a B.Sc. in Geology from Concordia University, and a Certificate in Mining Law from Osgoode Hall. His appointment will reinforce the renewed capital markets focus for the Company, along with a wide array of geological expertise.

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., is filling a vacancy left by the departure of Dan Lee and has been appointed as VP Exploration of the Company. Mr. Matheson is a professional geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, with more than 15 years of experience managing exploration programs from grassroots to advanced stages. He recently served as Chief Operating Officer of New Found Gold Corp., having led the Queensway Project in Newfoundland from its discovery through to initiation of its maiden resource of more than two million ounces. Previously, he held senior roles as Exploration Manager of Northern Gold Mining Inc. and Senior Project Manager with Osisko Mining Inc. Mr. Matheson was also responsible for the discovery and delineation of the Garrison Gold project in northeastern Ontario, from early exploration through trial production and defining resources of more than two million ounces. His technical expertise and operational experience will enhance Sokoman's exploration programs, ensuring technical compliance and advancing the Company's strategic objectives.

In connection with these changes, Timothy Froude and Colin Bowdidge, Ph.D., have stepped down as Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Peter Dimmell, P.Geo., Cathy Hume, and James Adams, Ph.D., CFA, alongside newly appointed directors Denis Laviolette and Gary Nassif. Gord Fretwell will continue to serve as Sokoman's Corporate Secretary and Legal Counsel.

In recognition of Mr. Laviolette joining the Company as a Director, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Matheson joining as VP Exploration, the Company has granted to each of Mr. Laviolette and Mr. Matheson 11,000,000 stock options, for an aggregate of 22,000,000 stock options (the "Stock Options"), in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The Stock Options will vest immediately and will be exercisable at $0.05 per common share for a period of three (3) years.

"We are excited to welcome Gary Nassif and Greg Matheson to their new roles, and I am honoured to assume the role of Executive Chairman and CEO," said Denis Laviolette. "On behalf of the Company, I thank Colin Bowdidge and Tim Froude for their service as Directors and acknowledge Tim's continued leadership as President. Together, this strengthened leadership team brings a wealth of expertise in exploration, governance, and investor relations, positioning Sokoman for sustained growth and success as we advance our exploration initiatives."

"I couldn't be more thrilled with the evolution of Sokoman's management team and board. Our shareholders know my true passion lies in the field-making discoveries and advancing them into real value, and these changes position us perfectly to deliver on that vision," commented Tim Froude.

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie before Sokoman. Tim and the team have made some exceptional high-grade discoveries at the Moosehead project during the past few years, and I look forward to accelerating that progress. Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the best jurisdictions in the world for gold exploration, and I am delighted to once again be exploring in the province," said Greg Matheson.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. remains committed to responsible exploration and sustainable growth, with these appointments reinforcing the Company's dedication to building a dynamic and experienced leadership team.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project (a Fosterville-type orogenic gold deposit), the Crippleback Lake (gold-copper porphyry) project, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys (Dalradian-type orogenic gold) project. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) through three large-scale joint-venture properties, including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. The Golden Hope project was recently spun out as a critical minerals-focused company, Vinland Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLD), of which Sokoman remains a major shareholder along with Benton Resources Inc., and Australian-based Elevra Lithium Ltd. (ASX: SYA) (NASDAQ: ELVR) (OTCQB: SYAXF), formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited.

Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

LinkedIn: @SokomanMineralsCorp

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Sokoman Minerals Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Sokoman Minerals Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268312

SOURCE: Sokoman Minerals Corp.