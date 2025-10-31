Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that on October 31, 2025, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him, acquired 53,000,000 common shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (Shares) through a private placement, at $0.19 per Share for total consideration of $10,070,000.

Prior to the acquisition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 60,414,465 Shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the outstanding Shares. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 113,414,465 Shares, representing approximately 23,8% of the outstanding Shares, being an increase in holdings of approximately 2.7% of the outstanding shares from the date of the last early warning report and, therefore, requiring the filing of an updated early warning report.

The Share are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

