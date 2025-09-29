Leitao to lead the strategic transformation and operational effectiveness of QAD's professional services organization, with a focus on delivering world-class customer value in the SaaS era.

QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced the appointment of Ricardo Leitao as Senior Vice President of Professional Services.

Leitao joins QAD with a distinguished background in leading enterprise software services teams. His extensive experience in orchestrating successful global implementations and managing teams through strategic business model shifts will be pivotal to his new role. He will be responsible for ensuring the quality, profitability, and financial health of all professional service engagements, and for refining the delivery methodology to accelerate time-to-value for customers.

"Services are the bridge between vision and reality," said Amit Sharma, President of Manufacturing ERP at QAD. "In today's manufacturing landscape, success isn't just about technology-it's about execution, adoption and continuous improvement. Ricardo has a proven track record of scaling services organizations that deliver measurable outcomes. His appointment underscores QAD's commitment to being not just a software provider, but a long-term partner in our customers' success."

As part of his mandate, Leitao will oversee the daily operations of QAD's professional services and resourcing teams, manage relationships with key system integrators and partners, and serve as an executive sponsor for major customer projects. He will also be a key leader in fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence, ensuring that QAD's professional services team remains a critical competitive advantage.

"I am honored to join QAD and lead the Professional Services team during this pivotal time," said Ricardo Leitao. "My mission is to ensure that our services organization operates as an engine of both customer success and profitable growth. We will focus on optimizing our delivery models to help customers achieve rapid value from their investment, while also strengthening the strategic partnerships that are vital to our shared future in the cloud. I look forward to working with this talented team to build a world-class services organization that is the gold standard for our industry."

About QAD Redzone

QAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD's cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions globally, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), digital commerce and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). For more information, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

